Central Texans will have the opportunity to learn about sustainable living this weekend as area events include the annual Mother Earth News Fair at the Bell County Expo Center. Other upcoming events include a circus at the Temple Mall, live music and more.
Mother Earth News Fair
The annual Mother Earth News Fair will return to the Bell County Expo Center this weekend.
Fair hours will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
The fair is the nation’s largest and longest running sustainable lifestyle event, and will offer more than 100 workshops covering topics such as homesteading, meal planning and prepping, smoking meat, gardening and harvesting, natural health and wellness, raising chickens and more.
The event will include livestock displays, demonstrations and a marketplace featuring dozens of regional and national vendors.
The Bell County Expo Center is located at 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton. For information and discount advance passes call 800-234-3368.
The Mysterious Circus
The Mysterious Circus is in town and has set up a tent at the Temple Mall.
The circus bills itself as “an all-new entertainment spectacular presented in a theatrical tent and featuring a talented troupe of world-class performers. From mind-blowing contortion, to high-flying acrobatics, to the terrifying Globe of Death and Wheel of Death.”
Show times will be offered at 7 p.m. today and Friday and at 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. General admission tickets are $30 for adults and $20 for children. Premium tickets are $40 for adults and $30 for children and VIP tickets cost $50 for adults and $40 for children.
The mall is located at 3111 S. 31st St. in Temple.
Black History Month events set at UMHB
In honor of Black History Month, the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor will present two special productions in February.
The Jazz Ensemble and the Wind Ensemble from UMHB’s College of Visual and Performing Arts will present a concert, “Celebrating Black History Through Music,” at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the Baugh Performance Hall at the Sue & Frank Mayborn Performing Arts Center, 810 N. Main St. in Belton.
Special guest vocalist UMHB senior Angel Tolbert will join the instrumental ensembles. This event is free and open to the public. The program showcases music by African-American composers, including Kevin Day, Duke Ellington, Thelonious Monk, Dwayne Milburn, and others. The musical program will conclude with Mark Camphouse’s “A Movement for Rosa,” written in honor of Rosa Parks. Following the performances, Dr. Lynn Eaton, UMHB professor and director of faculty development, will facilitate a dialogue with the audience.
Later this month, UMHB’s Association of Black Students will host a gospel stage play drama by KZAmore Enterprises, a faith-based company, titled “Prodigal.”
There will be two performances, one on Friday, Feb. 25, at 7 p.m., and then again on Saturday, Feb. 26, at 3 p.m. in the Baugh Performance Hall at the Sue & Frank Mayborn Performing Arts Center.
“Prodigal” was written two years ago at the onset of the global pandemic. It was initially performed in church and live-streamed for viewers to enjoy from home. The script is loosely based on the biblical parable of the prodigal son, and all the cast members are war veterans giving back to their communities through their participation.
“Prodigal explores the dynamics between two brothers and their aging father. It asks the question, ‘Can we forgive the unforgettable?’” explains Kerry-Ann Zamore, writer, director, and UMHB assistant professor. “It’s a beautiful story of faith, family, forgiveness, and a father’s love.”
General admission tickets are $20 each, and VIP tickets, including preferred seating and a swag bag, are $30 each. Admission is $15 for UMHB students, employees, and alumni with a valid CruCard or Alumni card. Partial proceeds from ticket sales will benefit ABS.
Live music
Pure Country will perform at a country and western dance 6:30 p.m. today at the Belton Senior Activity Center, 842 Mitchell St. in Belton.
Jerry Haisler and the Melody 5 will form at 6 p.m. Sunday at Tom Sefcik Hall, 800 Seaton Road in Temple.
James Hearne will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Lady in the Men’s Room will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday and Ragland will perform at 4 p.m. Sunday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Mark Richey will perform 8 p.m. Friday and the Marcus Lindsey Band will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Fundraisers
Seaton church sausage supper
Seaton Brethren Church will hold a sausage supper fundraiser 3 p.m. (until sold out) Saturday at Seaton Star Hall, 10842 State Highway 53 in Temple (Seaton).
The menu will include homemade pork sausage, sauerkraut, new potatoes, green beans, bread, homemade dessert and tea or coffee.
The event will include a bake sale, a silent auction and a prize drawing.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the ministry of the church, community and other projects.
The event is open to the public.
Knights of Columbus fish fry
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 7197 of St. Luke Catholic Church, 2807 Oakdale Drive in Temple, will hold a fish fry from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at the parish hall.
Plates cost $12 each and include grilled fish and sides. Patrons may drive through or dine in. Proceeds will support Knights of Columbus service projects.
Weekend events and fundraisers may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews. com. Submissions run for free and are due by noon Monday.