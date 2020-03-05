This weekend, Central Texans can enjoy anything from a crawfish boil and car show to a ride on the Magic School Bus or a free family celebration of “geek” culture.
“The Magic School Bus”
The Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center will present the next show in its Literacy in Theater program, “The Magic School Bus: Lost in the Solar System,” 2 p.m. Saturday.
The “Magic School Bus” show promotes communication, education, science, social studies with an emphasis on language arts. Programs are literature-based accompanied by music. At each performance, children will receive a copy of a story to take home and read.
Families will have the opportunity to watch their favorite characters from the classic book and television series explore the atmosphere on Mercury, Venus and Mars on an epic, interplanetary field trip. Guided by Ms. Frizzle, the class must pull together to find their way across the galaxy while learning as much about teamwork as they do about the solar system.
Tickets are available online at cacarts.org. For more information, call 254-773-9926.
Crawfish and Car Show
Dead Fish Grill in Belton will present the inaugural Crawfish and Cars Festival this weekend.
The event will kick off Friday with the crawfish boil at 6 p.m. and live music from 6:30-9:30 p.m.
The car show will begin 10 a.m. Saturday, with awards presented at 3 p.m. Awards will be given for Best in Show, Best Engine, Best Paint and Best Rat Rod. Live music will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The crawfish boil will also continue Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Dead Fish Grill is located at 2207 Lake Road. Tickets for the crawfish boil can be purchased in advance from eventbrite.com. Tickets will also be sold at the gate.
First Friday
Downtown Temple’s monthly first Friday event will take place 5:30-8 p.m., featuring after-hours shopping, live music, dining and more.
This month’s event will include a St. Patrick’s Day theme. Local vendors and restaurants will be offering specials on merchandise, food and drinks. For more information, visit discovertemple.com.
Family Day
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum will host Geek Out Family Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Visitors can wear their favorite hero, sci-fi or fantasy costume, and enjoy crafts and fun for all ages.
The museum holds a free Family Day event the first Saturday of each month. Regular admission charges apply to the rest of the museum. The museum is in the Santa Fe Depot, 315 W. Ave. B in downtown Temple.
Bell County Museum Vendor Market
The Bell County Museum Vendor Market will be set up at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The museum’s annual fundraiser will provide a unique shopping experience while raising money for educational programs.
Tickets will be sold on location at the event. For more information, call 254-933-5243 or visit bellcountymuseum.org.
Carden Circus
Carden International Circus will perform this weekend at the Bell County Expo Center.
Shows will begin 6:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets are available online at bellcountyexpo.com.
East Street Art Expo
Wayfarer Records will present East Street Art Expo, featuring music and art from local artists, 6-9 p.m. Friday at Tirzah, 115 N. East St. in Belton.
Tickets can be purchased in advance through the event’s Facebook page.
Plant sale
Little River Basin Master Gardeners will host a plant sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Youth Expo Center in Cameron.
The focus will be on native plants which require less watering in addition to bedding plants and roses. Experts will be on hand to discuss plant needs, and short educational presentations will also be given.
Accepted payment methods will include credit and debit card, cash and checks. Shoppers are encouraged to bring their own wagons.
Other items on the weekend calendar and upcoming fundraisers
Thursday
The Good Ole Boys band will perform at a country and western dance 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Belton Senior Activity Center, 842 S. Mitchell St. in Belton.
Friday
The Good Ole Boys band will perform country music 6 p.m. Friday at Fry’s Restaurant, 802 S. Main St. in Belton.
DJ Desperado will perform 9 p.m. Friday at Club 190, 3232 E. Highway 190 in Temple.
DJ King will perform 9 p.m. Friday at the Longhorn Saloon, 2503 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple.
Weldon Henson will perform 9 p.m. Friday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Saturday
Billy Pitts and Jerry Haisler will perform 7 p.m. Saturday at the Ratibor Grill, 10226 FM 2086 in Temple.
Vidal Donoso Puro Tejas and DJ King will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at the Longhorn Saloon, 2503 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple.
Kris Gordon will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Anna Larson will perform 7 p.m. Saturday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Denny Cullinan and Amanda Brown will perform 2 p.m. Saturday at Axis Winery, 831 N. Main St. in Salado.
Fundraisers
Feast of Caring and Sharing
The Feast of Caring and Sharing, which benefits the endowed scholarship fund at Concordia University in Austin and the Driving Hope of Texas program, will take place 5-7 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at St. Paul Lutheran Church at The Grove (16 miles west of Temple on Highway 36).
The meal will include barbecue brisket, sausage, noodles, brown beans, dessert and tea. Plates cost $10 for adults and $5 for children age 4-10 (children younger than age 4 may dine free of charge). The event also will include a bake sale and live and silent auctions will take place 5-6:45 p.m.
BEEA Luncheon with Style
The Bell Extension Education Association will hold its annual fundraiser, the Luncheon with Style, 11 a.m. March 21 at the Temple College Pavilion, 103 E. Marvin R. Felder Drive in Temple.
This year’s theme is “Roaring 20s”. The event will include a fashion show and performances by the hmmm quartet. Fashions will be provided by Dillard’s and the event will be catered by the Knights of Columbus. Tickets are $20 each and are available by contacting 254-913-7111 or 254-985-0145. To make a table reservation contact 254-931-4034.
Funds from the event support 4-H scholarships and BEEA educational activities.
Westphalia Knights of Columbus fish fry
Westphalia Knights of Columbus Council No. 13902 will hold a fish fry 3:30-7:15 p.m. (or until sold out) every Friday through April 3 at the parish hall at 3000 State Highway 320 in Westphalia.
Plates cost $10 each and include fried shrimp, fried fish, beans, coleslaw and French fries.
Knights of Columbus Council No. 3444 fish fry
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 3444 will hold a fish fry 5-7 p.m. Friday at the KC hall located at 2218 W. Ave. D in Temple. Cost is $10 per plate of two boneless fillets with three sides and a drink (baked fish is available). A child’s plate which features one fillet will be available for $6. Desserts will be available for an extra cost. To-go plates also will be available.
Bartlett VFD fundraiser
Bartlett Volunteer Fire Department will hold its annual station review and fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at Station 2, 20759 N. FM 487 in Davilla.
Sausage wraps, chips and drinks will be available for sale. There also will be a bounce house, cotton candy and popcorn for children.
Redneck Games at Barrow Brewing Company
Redneck Games at Barrow Brewing Company, a fundraiser benefiting the Williamson County Habitat for Humanity program, will take place 1-4 p.m. Saturday, April 11, at the brewery located at 108 Royal St. in Salado. Tickets are $100 per couple. Couples will compete in events such as the toilet seat throw, seed spitting, a big-hair contest, and an armpit serenade. The winning couple will be crowned Redneck King and Queen and will receive a trash bag full of beer and merchandise. Tickets are available at centraltexastickets.com.
Moffat VFD fundraiser
A barbecue fundraiser supporting the Moffat Volunteer Fire Department will be held 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at 5660 Lakeaire Boulevard in Moffat. Plates cost $8 each and include pulled pork sandwiches, coleslaw, chips, ice tea, water and dessert. Patrons may dine there or get plates to-go. The event is open to the public.
Submission guidelines: Weekend calendar items and fundraisers may be submitted free of charge by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or bringing items in person to 10 S. Third St. Temple, TX 76501. All items are due by noon Monday.