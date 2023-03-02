THS one-act play

Temple High School students rehearse a scene from “Things I Know to Be True,” which they will perform at the district one-act play competition this weekend at the high school. Pictured are Alivea Johnson, left, Thomas Painter, Skyler Gordon, Angel Santiago, and Saniyah Galbreath (seated).

 Photo courtesy of Temple ISD

Area high school students are ready to break a leg this weekend as Temple High School hosts the District 12-6A One-Act Play Contest. Other local events coming up include a pizza festival in Salado, a “Percy Jackson” musical at Temple College, a circus at the Bell County Expo Center, live music and more.