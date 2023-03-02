Area high school students are ready to break a leg this weekend as Temple High School hosts the District 12-6A One-Act Play Contest. Other local events coming up include a pizza festival in Salado, a “Percy Jackson” musical at Temple College, a circus at the Bell County Expo Center, live music and more.
First Friday
Businesses in downtown Temple will come together Friday to host the monthly “First Friday” event, which features food and drink specials, live music, shopping and more.
As part of First Friday festivities, Fire Base Brewing Company will have a block party on First Street in downtown Temple. The street will be closed to traffic. The event will include vendors, games, food trucks and live music by the KCD Band starting at 6:30 p.m.
This month’s First Friday will include an art showcase and art walk. Corkys, 13 S. Second St. in Temple, will host the art walk with art on display on the sidewalk along Central Avenue from Main Street to Second Street. Artist 2 Artist showcase also will have art on display and vendors at 5 S. Main St. in Temple.
‘The Lightning Thief’ musical at TC
Temple College Vocal Point will present “The Lightning Thief, The Percy Jackson Musical” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Mary Alice Marshall Performing Arts Center on the TC campus.
The plot follows Percy Jackson, who has discovered he is a demigod. He and his friends embark on an epic journey to find Zeus’ missing lightning bolt and prevent a war among the gods.
For information or to purchase tickets visit bit.ly/3m4gfQa.
THS to host one-act play contest
The Temple High School Theatre Arts Department will play host to the District 12-6A One-Act Play Contest this weekend. Temple High School has won 30 consecutive district titles in One-Act Play and will be looking to extend that streak on its home stage.
There will be seven schools participating in the district contest on Saturday at the Temple High School Auditorium. In addition to Temple High School, there will also be troupes from Bryan High School, Copperas Cove High School, Harker Heights High School, Hutto High School, Midway High School and Weiss High School competing in the contest. Performances are scheduled to begin at 1 a.m. and the other starting times are set for approximately every 55 minutes after that. Temple High School’s performance is scheduled to begin at about 1:40 p.m.
Temple High School will perform “Things I Know to Be True” in this year’s competition. The play is written by Andrew Bovell and follows the story and the many struggles of the Price family. The THS production features a cast and crew of 37 students. This will also be the first district competition for Temple High School with Kayla Stewart as Theatre Arts Director. Stewart took over the program following Natasha Tolleson’s retirement in the spring.
“I am extremely thrilled with this year’s One-Act Play,” Stewart said. “There are 37 students involved, and they have gone above and beyond to make this production special. We are blessed to have such a supportive community and are excited to perform on our home stage. This year has been about continuing our tradition of excellence, and this is a performance you will not want to miss.”
Admission to Saturday’s event is free. The top three schools in the district competition will advance to the Bi-District Contest on March 20-21 at Waxahachie High School.
Holi celebration
The Temple Parks and Recreation Department will hold a Holi celebration at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Wilson Park Recreation Center, 2205 Curtis B. Elliott Drive in Temple.
Often called the “festival of love,” the Holi celebration is revered in India and brings people together to unite and forget all resentments. The festival is known for its colorful powders, which are said to help bring joy and positivity as families and friends gather together to play.
Participants are advised to wear white or light-colored shirts and bring a towel for after the color party (the powder transfers easily onto fabrics).
The event is free and open to all ages. No registration is required.
Texas Pizza Fest
The inaugural Texas Pizza Fest will take place on Saturday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
The event, which features wood-fired pizza trucks Bahler Street Pizza, Happy Pizza Company, Pizza Pieros, Stony’s Pizza and Treno Pizzeria!, will open to the public at 4 p.m. The trucks will compete for fan favorite (based on number of tickets redeemed) and the winner will be announced at 5 p.m.
Regular Tickets are $20 per person. This gets you four tickets (that you will pick up at the check-in table) redeemable for four slices of pizza from the pizza trucks of your choice. Children age 10 and younger can purchase a kid’s ticket worth two slices for $10.
“The Texas Pizza Festival idea was brought to us by Frank Riggle, co-owner of Bahler Street Pizza,” KD Hill, co-owner of Barrow Brewing Company, said. “Working together, it took us a minute to figure out the logistics to make this work, but we are hoping for a successful first year, and we already have plans to make next year’s festival better.”
Two of Central Texas’ top bands will be appearing at the festival, including Austin-based Automatic Weekend and Temple-based Madstone, a crowd favorite in the area.
For information and tickets, visit www.centraltexastickets.com.
Powered by You 5K
Baylor Scott & White Health will hold Powered By You 5K and family fun run on Saturday at Liberty Park, 500 Veterans Way in Belton.
The race starts at 9 a.m. and the free family fun run portion of the event will start at 10:30 a.m. Registration is $35. To register visit http://bit.ly/3j4zHLQ.
Proceeds from the event will benefit community clinics in Bell County.
‘Crimes of the Heart’
Milam Community Theater will present performances of “Crimes of the Heart” this weekend.
Show times are 7 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday. The Saturday performance will be the “Night on the Town” program, and it is for members of MCT only and includes a prime rib dinner. Admission for the show on Sunday is $18 per person.
The play is set in Hazlehurst, Miss., in the mid-20th century. The three MaGrath sisters are back together in their hometown for the first time in a decade.
Lenny (played by Kelita Thomas), the eldest, never left Hazelhurst. She is the caretaker of the sisters’ cantankerous Old Granddaddy. Meg (played by Jessica Garcia), the middle sister, left home to pursue stardom as a singer in Los Angeles, but has, so far, only found happiness at the bottom of a bottle. Babe (played by Breanna Ameish), the youngest, has just been arrested for the murder of her abusive husband. Under the scorching heat of the Mississippi sun, past resentments bubble to the surface and each sister must come to terms with the consequences of her own “crimes of the heart.”
Performances take place at the Williams Event Center, 408 South Columbus Ave. in Cameron. For tickets and information visit www.milamcommunitytheater.com.
Bell County Expo Center events
The Carden International Circus will offer several performances at the Bell County Expo Center this weekend. Show times are 6:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday. Special activities, including the opportunity to meet the circus stars and ride animals, will take place one hour before each show time.
Also at the Expo Center this weekend will be the Lone Star Gun Show. The show, which features vendors selling guns, knives, hunting gear, coins, ammo and more, will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday in the assembly hall at the Expo Center. Admission is $7 per person and children age 12 and younger may enter for free.
The Expo Center is located at 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton. For information and tickets visit www.bellcountyexpo.com.
Comedy show
Corkys, 13 S. Second St. in downtown Temple, will host a comedy show at 8 p.m. on Saturday.
Featured comics include Chandler Rhone and Cody Miears, with Emily Grefer as the headliner and Mysia Chabert as host.
Tickets start at $15 and may be purchased on eventbrite.com.
Live music
Landon Heights will perform at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at the Troy Lumberyard, 28 E. Main St. in Troy. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased at troylumberyard.com.
Alejandro Escovedo will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday as part of the Texas Music Series at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple. Tickets are $35 for CAC members and $40 for non-members and may be purchased at cacarts.org.
The Good Ole Boys band will perform at 6:30 p.m. today at the Belton Senior Activity Center, 842 Mitchell St. in Belton. Those who attend may bring a snack dish to share during the break.
Wes Perryman will perform at 7 p.m. on Friday and the Back of the Line Band will perform at 4 p.m. on Sunday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Weldon Henson will perform at 8 p.m. on Friday and Broken Arrow will perform at 9 p.m. on Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Megan Brucker will perform at 2 p.m. on Sunday at 3 Texans Winery and Vineyard, 7536 FM 2409 in Temple.
Fundraisers
Library used book sale
The Friends of the Temple Public Library will hold a used book sale today through Saturday at the library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in downtown Temple.
Sale hours are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. today and Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Items for sale will include books, CDs and more for prices ranging from 50 cents to $2. Patrons may fill a provided grocery bag for $5 on Saturday.
Proceeds from the event will help support the library’s services and programs. For information call 254-298-5556.
Belton First United Methodist Church chili day
Belton First United Methodist Church will hold its annual chili day fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (lunch) and from 5 to 7 p.m. (dinner) on Friday in the church’s Family Life Center, located on the corner of North Penelope Street and Third Avenue in Belton.
Patrons will have a choice of homemade Texas chili, chicken and sausage gumbo, or beef or chicken enchilada plates. Meals include corn bread, rice, beans, salad, and homemade dessert and beverage. Carry out plates will be available. There also will be vegetarian alternatives. Plates cost $10 for adults and $5 for children (ages 6-12). Children age 5 and younger may dine for free. First responders in uniform may dine for half price.
Proceeds from the event will help support the Methodist Men’s ministries and projects, including Belton ISD’s Project Celebration.
Temple fish fry
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 7197 of St. Luke Catholic Church will hold a fish fry 5-7 p.m. Friday in the parish hall at 2807 Oakdale Drive in Temple.
Fried or grilled fish will be available for $12 per plate. A child’s plate (for ages 10 and younger) will be available for $6. Patrons may dine in or drive through. First responders in uniform may dine for free.
Proceeds will help support the Knights of Columbus Council’s service projects.
Westphalia fish fry
The Westphalia Knights of Columbus Council No. 13902 will hold a drive through shrimp and fish fry Friday evenings through March 31 at Westphalia Parish Hall, 3000 State Highway 320 in Westphalia. Plates, which will be to-go only, cost $12 each and will be served starting at 3:30 p.m. until 7:15 p.m. (or until sold out). Plates will include fried shrimp, fried fish, beans, slaw and French fries.
Proceeds from the event will help support the council’s charity goals for the year.
Little Joe concert
Grammy Award winning musician Little Joe Hernandez will perform a benefit concert for the Temple Education Foundation at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 10, at the Temple High School Fine Arts Building. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are available on centraltexastickets.com.
All of the proceeds will be donated to the TEF for use toward innovative teacher grants and student scholarships.
Seaton fundraiser
A garage sale fundraiser for the Seaton Community Center and Seaton School will take place from 8 a.m. to 5:30 P.M. Friday, March 17, and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at the school, located eight miles east of Temple on State Highway 53.
Golf tournament
The Temple Drove No. 139 of the Benevolent Patriotic Order of Does will hold a golf tournament on April 2 at Sammons Golf Course, 2727 W. Adams Ave. in Temple. Check in will take place at 7:30 a.m. and tee-off will begin at 8:30 a.m.
The cost to participate is $90 per player, which includes breakfast, golf cart, range balls and lunch. Several prizes will be awarded, including first place, closest to the pin, and longest drive for men and women.
Hole sponsorships are needed. Sponsorships cost $30 and include a sign made with the sponsor’s name or logo.
Proceeds from the event will help support college scholarships. For registration forms or information, email Pam Hensley at beaches4me2c@outlook.com.
Weekend events and fundraisers may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com. All items are due by noon Monday.