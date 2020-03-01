The Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center is working with various community partners to present new family shows onstage as part of its Literacy in Theater programs.
The next performance in the series is “The Magic School Bus: Lost in the Solar System,” presented by TheaterWorksUSA. The show will take place 2 p.m. Saturday.
The “Magic School Bus” show promotes communication, education, science, social studies with an emphasis on language arts. Programs are literature-based accompanied by music. At each performance, children will receive a copy of a story to take home and read.
“The CAC is excited to present the Literacy in Theater family series encouraging literacy for our youth in Central Texas,” CAC Marketing Director Jane Boone said in a news release. “It’s very important to continue to offer programs such as these, making the arts accessible to all in Central Texas.”
Families will have the opportunity to watch their favorite characters from the classic book and television series explore the atmosphere on Mercury, Venus and Mars on an epic, interplanetary field trip. Guided by Ms. Frizzle, the class must pull together to find their way across the galaxy while learning as much about teamwork as they do about the solar system.
“The Magic School Bus: Lost in the Solar System” is written by Marshall Pailet, with music and lyrics by Matthew Lee Robinson, and is based on the book series by Joanna Cole and Bruce Degen. The original creative team includes direction and choreography by Connor Gallacher, set design by Jason Sherwood, costume design by Sarah Cubbage, lighting design by David Lander and tour direction and choreography by Paige Parkhill. The cast includes Emily Chester, Jen Chia, Cait Siobahn, Kiley Mitchell Nalos, Albert Nelthropp and Thomas Prast; the stage manager is Rafi Levavy.
This family show is sponsored by Altrusa International of Temple, Rotary Club of Temple South, Temple Children’s Museum and Barnes and Noble.
The CAC is located at 3011 N. Third St. in Temple, and offers many family shows, onstage entertainment and classes throughout the year.
Tickets for the Literacy in Theater series cost $12 for adults and $7 for children, and are available online at cacarts.org. For more information, call 254-773-9926.