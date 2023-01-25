Just about a month removed from a recording session at the legendary Abbey Road Studio in London, WindSync is finally coming to Temple.
“We were scheduled to play the Cultural Activities Center early this year, but we had to cancel because of snow in Temple,” said Kara LaMoure, a bassoonist from Plano. “We all had to take a snow day, so you could say this coming show has been a long-time in the making.”
Kara and WindSync will be performing at the CAC at 7 p.m. on Friday. Tickets are available for $20 at cacarts.org and will be $25 at the door.
“We are a wind quintet, and that instrumentation has been around for well over 200 years,” Kara said. “It’s very traditional and it’s the core of our repertoire, but we do like to have a lot of fun and play around with our genre.”
WindSync is a collective of five outstanding American and Canadian musicians who come together as performers, entertainers and educators.
The original WindSync started in 2009 as an ensemble at Rice University in Houston. One of the original members — flautist Garrett Hudson — remains in the ensemble, which also includes Emily Tsai on oboe, Graeme Johnson on clarinet, Anni Hochhalter on French horn and Kara the bassoonist.
“Graeme also is from Plano,” Kara said. “We weren’t in high school at the same time, but we had a lot of the same teachers. It’s been fun getting to know him.”
Unlike many recital ensembles, WindSync memorizes its music.
“That allows us to interact with the audience and with each other,” she said. “That makes for a fun, less-stuffy concert experience.”
Kara joined WindSync in 2016 and was around for the ensemble’s 10th anniversary in 2019. Then, just a few months later, their world changed.
“Of course, for a while everything was virtual because of the pandemic, but we got back to live concerts fairly quickly,” she said. “They just had a different look.”
“Since we were all in Houston, we started playing outdoor shows around the city — porch, parks, you name it. We even did a series of concerts for Texas Medical Center to support health-care workers. We played in clinic parking lots and hospital parking garages.”
A recording session last month took the quintet far from the parking garages of Houston and all the way to London.
“We recorded at Abbey Road Studios, and we were in Studio 2, the very place where the Beatles recorded so much incredible music,” Kara said. “It’s a very modern place, but it still has a historic setup. We used the very microphones as the Fab Four and sat in chairs that were there in the 1960s. We were soaked in musical history — it was an amazing experience.”
In Temple, WindSync will be playing material they recorded at Abbey Road, plus some of their “greatest hits.”
“We will definitely be playing Apollo, which was released in 2019 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission,” Kara said. “It debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Classical Chart.”
“Apollo was composed for WindSync by Marc Mellits, and it is fun and funky,” she said. “Our entire Temple concert will be very danceable and groovy.”
“One of our most popular pieces is our own version of Maurice Ravel’s Bolero. We boil it down to just our five instruments, plus we all take a turn playing a snare drum. Emily is actually the only member of our quintet with percussion experience — she played drums in a rock band back in high school.”