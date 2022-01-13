Trucks and people will fly through the air this weekend as local events include the No Limits Monster Truck Winter Nationals at the Bell County Expo Center and the annual Polar Bear Plunge at Lions Junctions water park.
Monster truck show
The No Limits Monster Truck Winter Nationals and Mud Races will take place 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
Tickets range from $20-$35 with VIP and group packages available. Doors will open at 6 p.m. each evening and a “pit party” will take place 6-7:15 p.m.
The event will include racing, wheelie contests, and freestyle demonstrations. Performers will include world champion Bear Foot, Monster Patrol, Outlaw Wrangler, and Wicked Sickness.
Kids powerwheel races will be held at 7:30 each night. The event is open to drivers ages 3-9 years old. For information or to register for the powerwheel races, call 940-683-4742.
Polar Bear Plunge
The Temple Parks and Recreation Department will hold its annual Polar Bear Plunge 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday at Lions Junction Family Water Park, 5000 S. Fifth St. in Temple.
Participants will have the opportunity to jump into frigid waters. The event will include a costume contest and a belly flop contest. Hot chocolate and doughnuts will be available.
Tickets are $20 per person. To sign up, visit templeparks.com.
Downtown Drag
Corkys, located at 13 S. Second St. in downtown Temple, will hold “Downtown Drag,” a drag queen show, 8 p.m. Sunday.
The show will feature Lacey Luxxx as host with special guests Luiz Fatale, Naima Fatale, Beauty, and Rah’Jai Mirage Jackson.
Tickets, which are available on eventbrite.com, cost $15 for general admission and $25 for VIP admission. In addition to reserved seating, VIP ticket holders also will have the opportunity to participate in a game with the performers at the end of the show and get an exclusive meet and greet before the show.
Doors will open at 7 p.m.
Blood drive
Knights of Columbus Council No. 13902 in partnership with the Baylor Scott & White Blood Center will hold a blood drive 8-11:30 a.m. Sunday at the parish hall in Westphalia. A free pancake sausage breakfast will be available from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
To register visit BSWBLOOD.com. Walk-ins will be accepted.
Farmers market
The Water Street Farmers market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Located in the 200 block of Water Street in downtown Belton, the market offers hand-crafted items, homegrown produce and more.
MLK march and program
The NAACP Temple Unit will hold a Martin Luther King Jr. march and program 3:30 p.m. Monday.
Participants will gather at Ferguson Park, 8 N. 22nd St. in Temple, and head west to Greater Zion Church of God in Christ, 800 E. Central Ave. in Temple.
The program will include guest speaker Linda Jann Lewis and more.
Live music
Dennis O’Hagan will perform 7 p.m. Friday, Terry Klein will perform 6 p.m. Saturday, and Jack Comeaux will perform 4 p.m. Sunday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Scott Taylor will perform 6 p.m. Friday and Ryan Youmans 6 p.m. Saturday at Fire Street Pizza, 10310 FM 439 in Belton.
Wade Ralston will perform 6:30 p.m. Friday at Fire Base Brewing Co., 8 S. First St. in Temple.
Jerry Haisler and the Melody 5 will perform 7 p.m. Friday at Seaton Star Hall, 10842 State Highway 53 in Temple. Tickets are $25 and proceeds will benefit the Lamar Lewis campaign for Texas Senate District 24.
Jerry Haisler and the Melody 5 will perform 6 p.m. Sunday at Tom Sefcik Hall, 800 Seaton Road in Temple.
Last Call will perform 8 p.m. Friday and Billy Holt will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Fundraisers
Church garage sale
The Greater Temple District Church of God in Christ Women’s Department will hold a garage sale fundraiser from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Greater Zion Temple, 808 E. Central Ave. in Temple.
Sausage dinner
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 7197 of St. Luke Catholic Church will hold a sausage dinner fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the parish hall, 2807 Oakdale Drive in Temple. Plates cost $12 each and include Green’s sausage, sauerkraut, green beans and mashed potatoes. Proceeds from the meal will benefit Our Lady of Maternity Shelter in Temple and the Texas Alliance for Life.
