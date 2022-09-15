Belton Market Days

Makaylin Musico balances on the yellow stripe line down the center of Central Avenue in Belton as she accompanies her father, Michael, and brother, M.J., during a previous Belton Market Days event.

 Nan Dickson/Telegram file

Bicycles will light up the night this weekend during the city of Temple’s “Nite Brite Bike Ride.” Other upcoming events include multiple car shows, a Hispanic heritage celebration, and the return of Market Days in downtown Belton.