Bicycles will light up the night this weekend during the city of Temple’s “Nite Brite Bike Ride.” Other upcoming events include multiple car shows, a Hispanic heritage celebration, and the return of Market Days in downtown Belton.
Bell County singles event
Corkys, 13 S. Second St. in downtown Temple, will hold a mix and mingle event for single adults age 55 and older at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
Adults who would like to participate are asked to RSVP via email to atkinsfromtexas@yahoo.com.
Hispanic heritage celebration
Mexiko Café is celebrating Hispanic heritage month with a block party from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday at 116 S. First St. in downtown Temple.
The event will feature live music from Astron+55 and DJ Diaz and 10 local Hispanic business owners selling their goods. Those who attend are advised to bring their own lawn chairs.
Car show in Belton
The Gin at Nolan Creek and the Rod Chopperz Car Cruise group will come together to hold a car show from 5:30 to 11 p.m. Friday at 219 S. East St. in Belton.
Classic cars will be on display. The event is free and open to the public.
Nite Brite Bike Ride
The Temple Parks and Recreation Department and the Mayor’s Fitness Council will host “Nite Brite Bike Ride” at 7 p.m. on Saturday along Pepper Creek Trail (disc golf side) on Research Loop in Temple.
This event is not a race, but rather a community bicycle cruise event during which participants will decorate their bikes with glow-in-the dark items, flashing lights, and reflective gear.
The event is free, but attendees are asked to bring a non-perishable food item to benefit local food pantries. For information visit templeparks.com and click on the special events link at the top of the page. Registration for this event is available on eventbrite.com.
Plant sale
The Tonkawa chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas will hold a plant sale featuring native Texas plants from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
The sale will include native plants, shrubs, trees and grasses.
Car show in Holland
“Hot Rods at the Hall,” a car show, will take place 8 a.m. Saturday at 12141 FM 2268 in Holland.
The show will feature classic cars and hot rods and food and drinks will be available for purchase.
Belton Market Days
A Belton Market Days event will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in downtown Belton.
During the event, East Street and Central Street are closed to traffic and vendors set up booths around the historic Bell County Courthouse. Vendors will sell arts, crafts, food, and other goods. There also will be live music.
The event is free and open to the public.
Farmers market
A farmers market will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Vendors will sell fresh produce, arts and crafts, and more. The event is free and open to the public.
‘Racin’ at the River’
The Little River Dragway will host “Racin’ at the River,” a Southeast Gassers Association drag-racing event, on Saturday.
Gates will open at 3 p.m. and a drivers’ meeting will take place at 6 p.m.
The event will feature multiple races, including box, no box, sportsman, and junior dragster categories.
General admission is $15, military members may enter for $10, and children age 12 and younger will receive free admission.
Comedy showcase
Corkys, located at 13 S. Second St. in downtown Temple, will host a comedy showcase at 8 p.m. on Saturday.
The host will be Chris Ward and the show will feature performances from Danny French, Chris Dickson, and Cbas Mattar as the headliner.
Tickets may be purchased on eventbrite.com.
‘Legend of Sleepy Hollow’ auditions at TCT
Temple Civic Theatre is seeking boys ages 11-18 for roles in its upcoming production of “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.”
Auditions will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday. The theater is located 2413 S. 13th St. in Temple. For information call the box at 254-778-4751.
Tablerock auditions
The Tablerock Festival of Salado will hold auditions this weekend for its annual production of “A Christmas Carol” in December and the spooky Fright Trail event coming up in October.
Auditions will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the outdoor amphitheater at 409 Royal St. in Salado.
The Fright Trail, which will be held on Oct. 29 and Oct. 30, is a half-mile walking trail that features classic characters scaring participants. Up to 80 people of various ages are needed to play the parts of the characters and guides.
Harry Sweet’s adaptation of the Charles Dicken’s classic, “A Christmas Carol” will take place Dec. 2, Dec. 3, Dec. 9 and Dec. 10. The production requires up to 70 people of various ages to fill the roles and tech and backstage hands also are needed.
For information call 254-308-2200.
Live music
The Old Friends band will perform 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Belton Senior Center, 842 Mitchell St. in Belton.
Nate Biddy from Midnight Tradesmen will perform 9 p.m. Friday at O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave. in downtown Temple.
Gabor Nicholson will perform 6 p.m. Friday and the Backroads Band will perform 6 p.m. Saturday at Fire Street Pizza, 10310 FM 439 in Belton.
FoxDog beer garden and coffee shop, 209 N. Seventh St. in Temple, is hosting a women’s music showcase in honor of Ruth Bader Ginsburg at 6 p.m. on Saturday. The event will feature performances from Jordan Valentin, Harper Rye and Arabella Dawn. Also, Bailey Walkdrock will open the event with an original poetry piece.
Yayo Castillo y Rumores and DJ Desperado will perform 8 p.m. Saturday at American Legion Post No. 55, 101 W. Ave. A in Belton.
Amanda Brown and Friends will perform at 7 p.m. on Friday, Deja Vibes will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday and Scott Taylor will perform at 4 p.m. on Sunday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
The Good Old Boys band will perform at the Central Texas Sportsman Club jamboree on Saturday at 685 Central Texas Sportsman Club Road in Belton. Food will be available for purchase starting at 5:30 p.m. and music will start at 6 p.m.
The Singing Women of Central Texas will perform 6 p.m. Sunday at Grace Baptist Church, 740 Jayline Drive in Temple.
Fundraisers
Queso and Salsa 5K run/walk
LULAC Councils 4971 and 22305 will hold “Queso and Salsa” 5K run/walk at 8 a.m. Saturday at 58 S. 11th St. in Temple.
Preregistration costs $20 and registration on the day of the event costs $25. Participants may register at runsignup.com/quesoandsalsa5k. Proceeds from the event will help support local scholarships.
Seaton School garage sale
The Seaton School Preservation Committee will hold a garage sale to raise funds for the maintenance and upkeep of the building from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, and from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the old schoolhouse located eight miles east of Temple on State Highway 53.
Donation of sale items is requested. Items sought include household wares, home décor, toys, puzzles, lamps, paperback books, CDs and bicycles. The group will not accept clothing, large furniture, mattresses or major appliances. Monetary donations also are accepted and may be mailed to: SCIA, Treasurer, 13291 Sugar Cane Lane, Temple TX 76501. For information call 254-770-8643 or 254-913-6056.
Salado Golf Tournament
The Salado Chamber of Commerce announced the annual Salado Golf Tournament, which benefits community projects and charities, will take place on Oct. 18 at Mill Creek Country Club, 1610 Club Circle.
The event will start at 9:30 a.m. with registration at the Mill Creek Clubhouse. Activities will include a $50,000 putting challenge at 10:30 a.m. and a helicopter ball drop at 11:30 a.m. Participants may enter the drawing for the helicopter ball drop with the purchase of tickets. The tournament will begin with a shotgun start at noon.
Registration costs $125 for single players or $400 for four players. Participants may register in advance online at www.salado.com/signature-events.
