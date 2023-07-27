Weekend roundup: Area events include ‘Baskerville’ play in Cameron, 'SpongeBob' musical in Temple, ‘Salado Legends’ and more

The game is afoot in Cameron this weekend as the Milam Community Theater presents a more humorous take on Sherlock Holmes in “Baskerville.” Other events in Central Texas coming up this weekend include the Temple Civic Theatre production of “The SpongeBob Musical,” the continuation of the outdoor musical drama “Salado Legends,” a backpack giveaway in Belton, live music and more.
Milam Community Theater presents ‘Baskerville’
Milam Community Theater in Cameron will present “Baskerville,” a play by Ken Ludwig, who has transformed Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic “The Hound of the Baskervilles” into a murderously funny adventure.
The show opens Saturday at the Williams Event Center, 408 Columbus Ave., with a 7 p.m. curtain. Additional shows will be presented 2 p.m. Sunday, 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6.
Five local actors portray more than 40 characters in this romp as Holmes and Watson brave the desolate moors of Devonshire to solve a murder before a family curse dooms its newest heir.
Joe Fino of Temple plays the mercurial Sherlock Holmes and David Basonic of Cameron appears as his steadfast partner, Dr. John Watson.
The other three actors, Seth Tyson of Cameron, Kalib Teetz of Rogers and Kelita Thomas of Lexington play the other 38 or so characters that weave through Ludwig’s narrative in a dizzying flight of costume changes, silly accents and outrageous disguises guaranteed to delight and entertain.
“This play is a true romp,” director Richard Stone said. “It’s a fast paced, murderously funny adventure with twists and turns. It is an actor’s play, both challenging and absurdly satisfying.”
Does a wild hellhound prowl the moors of Devonshire? Can our heroes discover the truth in time to prevent another murder? Join the fun and see how far from elementary the truth can be.
Tickets are available at the door and through the theater’s website, milamcommunitytheater.com.
‘SpongeBob’ musical
The Temple Civic Theatre will present “The SpongeBob Musical” this weekend. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.
The musical follows SpongeBob and his friends in Bikini Bottom, who face total annihilation of their undersea world. Lives hang in the balance, and when all hope seems lost an unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage to save the day.
Tickets cost $14-$20 and may be purchased online at www.centraltexastickets.com. The theater is located at 2413 S. 13th St. in Temple.
‘Salado Legends’
The annual “Salado Legends” outdoor musical will take place Saturday at the Tablerock Festival of Salado’s Goodnight Amphitheater, 409 Royal St. in Salado.
The sprawling, family-friendly two-act production tells the story of Scottish settlers’ arrival in Central Texas circa 1850, includes flashbacks of Native Americans and European explorers, chronicles the Civil War years and ends with survivors of the Confederate Army returning to Salado.
There are songs, dances, a love story and a rueful reminder of the hubris that characterized the attitudes of the South.
The show’s final performance will be Aug. 5. Gates open at 7:15 p.m. and the performance will begin at about 8:15 each evening. Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for students and $5 for children age 12 and younger. Tickets may be purchased online at centraltexastickets.com.
Gatesville rodeo
The Gatesville Riding Club will hold its annual rodeo Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the arena at Veteran’s Memorial Drive in Gatesville.
Gates open at 6 p.m. each evening and the rodeo begins at 7:30 p.m. Mutton bustin’ will take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Admission is $12 for adults, $7 for children age 6-12 and free for children age 5 and younger.
Farmers market
An evening farmers market will take place 6-8 p.m. on Friday at the John Q. Thompson Pavilion, 201 E. Main St. in Troy.
The market will feature vendors selling locally grown vegetables, poultry, honey, and other items. For information contact Laurie Bailey at 254-421-2485.
Air mattress drive
As the Salvation Army of Bell County sees demand rise among families facing housing insecurities, evictions or homelessness, the agency is launching a drive for new, in-the-box air mattresses.
New air mattresses will be collected from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the front of the Salvation Army McLane Center of Hope, 419 W. Ave. G in Temple.
“We are asking our community neighbors to love on our clients by providing air mattresses to keep them from sleeping on the floor,” Salvation Army Capt. David Beckham said in a news release. “We are unable to provide items such as this when rehousing a family or individual due to funding restrictions. We serve the entire Bell County area with more than half of the over 120 families rehoused in the last year went to the greater Killeen area and the remainder were rehoused in the Temple/Belton area.”
Volunteers will be available to unload donations from cars as they drive up in front of the center’s flag poles. All sizes of air mattresses, with or without a pump, will be accepted.
For more information call 254-774-9996.
Backpack giveaway
Mt. Zion United Methodist Church and Belton First United Methodist Church will come together to host “Back to School with God,” a backpack giveaway event, from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Yettie Polk Park, 101 S. Davis St. in Belton.
Free backpacks will be given to children in pre-kindergarten through the 12th grade. The event also will include free food, haircuts, eye exams, a bounce house and games. Those who wish to preregister (does not guarantee a backpack) may do so by emailing backtoschoolwithgod@gmail.com.
Block party
Granny’s Shaved Ice and Sly Fox Coffeehouse will hold a block party from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 208 N. Penelope St. in Belton.
The event will feature food, drinks, vendors, a bounce house and live music. The event is open to the public.
Free film screening
The Central Texas Film Society will present a free screening of the film “Broadcast News” at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
The 1987 film is rated R and follows a news producer that finds herself attracted to an anchorman, even though she loathes his personality. Also, her best friend, another news reporter, is secretly in love with her. The film stars William Hurt, Albert Brooks and Holly Hunter.
Live music
The Old Friends band will perform at 6:30 p.m. today at a country and western dance at Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Ave. D in Temple.
Keith Michael Kallina will perform 6 p.m. on Friday and Ryan White will perform at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Wilson Valley Mercantile, 2421 Wilson Valley Loop in Little River-Academy.
Home at Last will perform as part of the annual Hot Summer Sounds free outdoor concert series at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at the Santa Fe Plaza, 301 W. Ave. A in downtown Temple.
The Neopolitan Band will perform at 8 p.m. on Friday, Ashton Yarbrough and Tanama Colobri will perform at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Fred Fuller will perform at 8 p.m. on Saturday, and Lauren Woodall will perform at 4 p.m. on Sunday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Scooter Dubec and Sterling Country will perform at 8 p.m. on Friday and Fast Movin’ Train will perform at 9 p.m. on Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple. Admission is $10 each evening.
Free Ransom will perform 6 p.m. Friday, Orange Juice will perform 6 p.m. on Saturday, and Garrett Askins will perform at noon on Sunday at Fire Street Pizza, 10310 FM 439 in Belton.
Fundraisers
Chili cook-off
The Ladies Auxiliary of the Morgan’s Point Volunteer Fire Department will hold a chili cook-off event from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, at Kleypas Park in Morgan’s Point Resort.
Chili tasting and judging will start at 11 a.m. Awards will be given for first, second and third places as well as best cook area and people’s choice. The event will include a bake sale, silent auction, vendors and an inflatable for children.
Registration forms are available at City Hall or online at www.morganspointresorttx.com. For information call 409-750-0102.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the fire department and its community programs.
Golf tournament
The Cen-Tex MOAA will host the sixth annual Jack Oliver Scholarship Golf Tournament at 7 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, at Stonetree Golf Club, 1600 Stonetree Drive in Killeen.
The event will include a hamburger lunch at noon. Individual and team prizes and winners will be announced during the lunch. For registration details and sponsorship opportunities click on the “2023 Golf Fundraiser” link on https://centexmoaa.org.
Funds raised from the event will benefit scholarships for local high school and college students who plan to attend a Reserve Officers Training Corps at their university of choice.
Weekend events and fundraisers may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com. All items are due by noon Monday.