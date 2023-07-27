Weekend roundup: Area events include ‘Baskerville’ play in Cameron, 'SpongeBob' musical in Temple, ‘Salado Legends’ and more

Dr. Mortimer, seated, portrayed by Seth Tyson, explains to Dr. John Watson (David Basonic), left, Mrs. Hudson (Kelita Thomas), and Sherlock Holmes (Joe Fino) how he has come to believe a murderous hellhound stalks the Devonshire moors in a scene from “Baskerville,” a play by Ken Ludwig. The show will be presented July 29, July 30, Aug. 5 and Aug. 6 at the Williams Event Center, 408 Columbus, in Cameron. For show times and tickets, visit milamcommunitytheater.com.