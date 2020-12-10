Fans of live theater are in luck this weekend as curtains will rise on multiple live and streaming performances at venues across Central Texas.
‘We Need a Little Christmas’ at TCT
Temple Civic Theatre will present “We Need a Little Christmas,” a holiday spectacular with live and streaming performances this weekend.
Led by Wayne Bachus, the show will feature performances from popular TCT personalities spreading holiday cheer. Performers include Bachus on piano, Jesse Ybarbo on percussion and Carl Cooper on bass. Featured singers will include Gaber Nicholson, Gary Holmes, Paige Rendon, Ashlee Boyd, Brian Johnson and Terry Livingston.
Additionally, members of John Ash’s family will perform and Gary Gosney will read “The Night Before Christmas”.
Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
In-person tickets are $20 for adults and $12 for children. Online streaming prices are $20 for individuals and $50 for a family (three or more people). For the streaming service, visit www.showtix4u. com/event-details/42305.
For advance tickets and more information visit templecivictheatre.com.
The theater is located at 2413 S. 13th St. in Temple.
Those who attend in-person performances will be asked to wear masks, maintain social distancing and observe other COVID-19 safety measures.
‘The Nutcracker Ballet’ at the CAC
The Classical Ballet Conservatory at Lisa’s Dance Connection is slated to host its 2020 production of “The Nutcracker Ballet” Dec. 11-13 at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and an afternoon matinee will be offered at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets to attend in person are $12 per person, and will be available one hour before each show at the CAC. There are no online ticket sales; tickets will only be available at the box office.
Seating is limited to every other row in response to COVID-19 with additional spacing included between family groups. Those in attendance are required to wear masks.
Access to the live-streamed show is $12 and available online at bit.ly/33J2NW4.
Sponsorships also are available at three tiers: Ornament Level, $250; Gift Level, $500; and Nutcracker Level, $1,000. Interested individuals and businesses can contact Lisa Shed — Lisa’s Dance Connection’s owner — at 254-778-4344 for further information.
Milam Community Theater children’s program
The Milam Community Theater children’s troupe will present “Junie B. Jones Jingle Bells Batman Smells (P.S. So Does May!),” a holiday comedy 6 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Williams Event Center, 404 S. Columbus Ave. in Cameron.
Tickets can be purchased at the door (cash or check only) and cost $8 for adults and $5 for children.
Doors open one hour prior to each showing. Patrons will be asked to wear masks and follow other COVID-19 safety guidelines.
‘A Christmas Carol’ in Salado
The Tablerock Festival of Salado will wrap up its 28th annual production of the Charles Dickens classic “A Christmas Carol” with final performances 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Goodnight Amphitheater, 409 Royal St. in Salado.
Adapted for the stage by Harry Sweet, “A Christmas Carol” is the tale of the transformation of Scrooge from a miserly old skinflint into a caring and giving soul.
Tickets are available on centraltexastickets.com and cost $10 for adults, $5 for students and $3 for children age 12 and younger.
Winter Water Wonderland
Registration is now open for “Winter Water Wonderland,” a holiday-themed swim party in the indoor pool at Sammons Community Center set 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.
Guests will be able to swim, do crafts, and enjoy some snacks. The event is open to all ages.
Registration is required. To register, visit https://bit.ly/ 2QvCuf0 or call 254-298-5930.
Sammons Community Center is located 2220 West Ave. D in Temple.
COVID-19 safety measures will be enforced.
Holiday markets
A holiday market event sponsored by the Temple Small Business Coalition will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Temple City Hall, 2 N. Main St.
Another holiday market event featuring arts and crafts will take place from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Salado Christmas Stroll
The Salado Christmas Stroll, which features live music and lots of opportunities for shopping with many businesses holding extended hours, will continue this weekend.
As part of Salado Stroll activities, Sirril Art Gallery, 1 Royal St., will host “Artist in Action” events. Ariel Davis will do a live art demonstration 6-9 p.m. Friday and Alexandra Kunert will do a live art demonstration 6-9 p.m. Saturday at the gallery.
For more activities and information visit www.salado. com/christmas-stroll.
All Salado Christmas Stroll patrons are encouraged to wear masks and maintain social distancing.
‘Stop the Steal Trump Train’
“Stop the Steal Trump Train,” a vehicle rally to support President Donald Trump sponsored by the Central Texas Tea Party, will take place Saturday.
Those wishing to participate in the rally will meet at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Temple High School. From the high school, the “train” will proceed south on 31st Street down to Highway 93 at Taylor’s Valley. The group will then turn right and travel west down Highway 93 toward Belton. The caravan will then turn right again and go north on Interstate 35. Participants will disperse after traveling on I-35.
Senior Christmas dinner
The city of Temple Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring a senior drive through Christmas dinner 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, at Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Ave D in Temple.
Guests age 50 and older are invited to pick up a to-go holiday meal curbside for $5 per plate.
Reservations are required and must be made by Friday, Dec. 11. To make a reservation call 254-298-5403.
COVID-19 safety measures will be in place at this event.
Holiday events planned at Bend of the River
The city of Temple will hold a “Very Special Christmas Party” for children with disabilities and their families 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, at Reuben D. Talasek Bend of the River, 7915 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple.
Guests will pick up a goodie bag from Santa at the free drive-through event.
Those wishing to participate must register by Wednesday, Dec. 16.
Reservations also are now available for “Cinema with Santa,” a drive-in style movie event sponsored by the Temple Parks and Recreation Department set 5:30-9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at Reuben D. Talasek Bend of the River.
The event will include a drive-through holiday display and a screening of the film “The Santa Clause”.
Tickets are $15 per vehicle and must be purchased in advance; tickets will not be available at the gate. For reservations and information call 254-298-5690 or visit https://bit.ly/2VBV47y.
COVID-19 safety measures will be in place at these events.
‘Thrift Style’ exhibit
Starting Tuesday, Dec. 14, a new exhibit will be on display at the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Ave. B in Temple.
“Thrift Style” explores the reuse of feed sacks to make clothing and other household objects and illuminates how the upcycling of these bags benefits consumers and businesses. The exhibit features 41 items from patterns to garments.
“Thrift Style” is a program of ExhibitsUSA, a national division of Mid-America Arts Alliance with Texas Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum is located in the historic Santa Fe Depot. The museum offers permanent and changing exhibits, education programs, event rentals, school tours, special events, and is the home of the Fred M. and Dale M. Springer Archives. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For information visit templerrhm.org.
Those who visit the museum are asked to wear masks and observe other COVID-19 safety measures.
Submission guidelines: Events and fundraisers may be submitted free of charge by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or bringing items in person to: 10 S. Third St., Temple, TX 76501. All items are due by noon Monday.