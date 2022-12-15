Family fishing along Nolan Creek

Cody Taylor fishes the edge of a waterfall along the banks of Nolan Creek in Belton during a previous free family fishing event.

 Nan Dickson/Telegram file

The spirit of Christmas will be alive and well in Central Texas this weekend as area events include multiple meet-and-greets with Santa and “Elf, the Musical.” Other local activities include a family Lego night at the Temple Public Library and family fishing events in Temple and Belton.