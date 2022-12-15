The spirit of Christmas will be alive and well in Central Texas this weekend as area events include multiple meet-and-greets with Santa and “Elf, the Musical.” Other local activities include a family Lego night at the Temple Public Library and family fishing events in Temple and Belton.
Family Lego night
The Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in Temple, will host a family Lego night from 5 to 7 p.m. today.
Lego bricks will be provided and families also are invited to bring their own.
The event, which is free and open to the public, will take place in the McLane Room on the third floor of the library.
‘Elf, the Musical’
For those wanting to get into the Christmas spirit, the Temple Civic Theatre is offering performances of “Elf, the Musical” this weekend. Show times are 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.
The story follows Buddy, a young orphan child who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported back to the North Pole. Unaware that he is actually human, Buddy’s enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father, discover his true identity, and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.
Tickets are $14-$20 and may be purchased on centraltexastickets.com.
The theater is located at 2413 S. 13th St. in Temple.
Local theaters offer milk, cookies and cocoa
The Temple Civic Theatre and the Milam Community Theater are hosting special winter events this weekend.
Temple Civic Theatre, 2413 S. 13th St. in Temple, will hold a special event with Santa and his elves from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Participants will have the opportunity to enjoy cookies and milk while visiting with the Jolly Old Elf. Tickets are $10 each and are available on centraltexastickets.com. For information call 254-778-4751.
Milam Community Theater will hold “Cocoa with Olaf & Friends” from 10-11:30 a.m. on Saturday at Wolf Park, 106 N. Main St. in Rockdale. Participants will have the opportunity to sip hot chocolate while meeting and greeting characters from Disney’s “Frozen” film. Cost is $5 per person and tickets are available at mct.ticketleap.com. Proceeds from the event will help support the community theater.
‘Lights of Joy’
Holy Trinity Catholic High School, 6608 W. Adams Ave. in Temple, is lighting up its campus to celebrate the Christmas season with “Lights of Joy,” a drive-through light display that runs each evening from 5:30-10 p.m. Dec. 17 through Dec. 31.
Additionally, this Saturday and Sunday, the campus will have a live nativity scene featuring Holy Trinity students. Santa Claus also will be in attendance and will hand out candy. There is no admission, but the school will accept donations.
For information call 254-771-0787.
Book signing
Temple author Karl Kuykendall will hold a book signing for his latest work, “Faith and Perseverance,” 1-3:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Czech Heritage Museum, 119 W. French Ave. in Temple.
The book, which was co-written with Karen Kelly Kuykendall, highlights the history of the Catholic Church in Central Texas from 1745 to present.
“This book is a beautiful expression of the Catholic faith and culture in Texas. The well-researched and thorough portraits, stories and information are just as sure to inspire as the evocative photos and images,” Dr. Christopher J. Wolfe, an associated professor at the University of St. Thomas in Houston, said in a news release.
The book will be available for purchase at the event for $22.99 with a portion of the proceeds going to the museum.
Epic Bell Bash
T3he Gym, 2329 S. 57th St. in Temple, will hold “Epic Bell Bash,” a holiday celebration, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The event, which is free and open to the public, will feature multiple small business vendors, food trucks, photos with Santa and a bounce house for children. Attendees are encouraged to bring a new toy to be donated to children in need for Christmas.
Upcoming events at Teinert Memorial Public Library
Teinert Memorial Public Library, 337 State Highway 95 in Bartlett, announced several upcoming events.
The library is holding a DVD sale this week. Used DVDs from the library’s collection will be available for $1 each. The sale will be held during the library’s normal hours and ends on Saturday.
Books with Bulldogs will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday. During the event, a Bulldog athlete from Bartlett ISD will read a favorite book to children.
Ghost Walk
An upcoming historic tour will focus on the murder of a German prisoner of war held in Central Texas during World War II.
The free annual Ghost Walk event is planned at 5:45 p.m. Saturday at the Camp Hearne World War II Historic Site and Exhibit, 12424 Camp Hearne Road in the Robinson County city of Hearne, about 50 miles east of Temple.
The tour, which kicks off at the camp barrack, will coincide with the 79th anniversary of the Dec. 17, 1943, slaying of Hugo Krauss, a 25-year-old German corporal brutally beaten at the POW camp that was commissioned in 1942.
Fishing with family
The cities of Temple and Belton will encourage families to take in the outdoors during free fishing events this weekend.
The city of Belton will hold “Family Fishin’ and Fun!” from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday along the banks of Nolan Creek in downtown Belton. The creek was recently stocked with rainbow trout. There will be bait available (while supplies last), and prizes for children 12 and younger for the longest fish.
“The Big Catch,” an event at the pond at Miller Park, 1919 N. First St. in Temple, will be held from 6 to 11 a.m. Saturday. Participants will have the opportunity to catch freshly stocked rainbow trout. The event is open to all ages and no registration is required. Fishing licenses will be waived during the event with a signed waiver from Wilson Park Recreation Center.
Gun show
The Real Texas Gun Show will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
The show will feature vendors selling firearms, hunting gear, fishing gear, survivalist gear and more. Admission is $8 ($1 off for NRA members or those with military ID).
Comedy showcase
Corkys, 13 S. Second St. in downtown Temple, will hold a comedy showcase at 8 p.m. on Saturday.
Comics include host Mysia Chabert, Mary Becquet, Clemente Villegas and headliner Magen King.
Tickets start at $10 and are available on eventbrite.com.
Film screening
The Central Texas Film Society will host a free screening of the film “An American in Paris” at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
The 1951 musical comedy stars Gene Kelly, Leslie Caron (in her film debut), Oscar Levant, Georges Guétary and Nina Fochand. The film follows three friends as they struggle to find work in Paris. Things become more complicated when two of them fall in love with the same woman.
Live music
The Backroads band will perform at a country and western dance 6:30 p.m. today at the Belton Senior Activity Center, 842 Mitchell St. in Belton.
A holiday jazz concert featuring Acoustic Jazz Innovated will take place at 7 p.m. today at Corkys, 13 S. Second St. in downtown Temple.
Brandi Clarke, Billy Pitts and Jerry Haisler will perform at 7 p.m. on Friday at Ratibor Country Grill, 10226 FM 2086 in Temple.
March Rickey will perform 8 p.m. Friday and People’s Choice will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Wayworn Traveler will perform at 6 p.m. on Friday, Anna Larson will perform 6 p.m. Saturday and Denny Cullinan will perform at 4 p.m. on Sunday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
DJ Desperado will perform at a Tejano Christmas party at 8 p.m. on Saturday at VFW Post No. 3892, 210 VFW Drive in Harker Heights.
The Southern Soul Festival will take place on Saturday at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show will begin at 8 p.m. Featuring performers include Tucka, Calvin Richardson, Pokey Bear, Sir Charles Jones, Nellie Travis, Fatdaddy, Ronnie Bell, Theodis Ealey, and King George. The show will be hosted by Miami comedian Marvin Dixon. Tickets are $90-$150 and may be purchased on bellcountyexpo.com.
The Beth Lee Duo will perform 6 p.m. Friday and David Johnson will perform 6 p.m. Saturday at Fire Street Pizza, 10310 FM 439 in Belton.
Fundraiser: Academie Musique
Academie Musique of Central Texas will hold a Harry Potter-themed “Yule Ball” fundraiser at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, in the parish hall at Christ Church, 300 N. Main St. in Temple.
The event will include dancing, sandwiches, hors d’oeuvres, desserts, beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages, and a Harry Potter-themed photo booth.
Tickets are $40 each (includes food, non-alcoholic beverages, and two alcohol tickets) or $30 (includes food and non-alcoholic beverages). To purchase tickets, email Callie Dennis at cdennis@amcentex.org
Formal dress is encouraged, but not required. All proceeds will go toward the costs of Academie Musique’s summer musicals.
Weekend events and fundraisers may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com. All items are due by noon Monday.