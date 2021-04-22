The circus is coming to town this weekend with several shows offered at the Bell County Expo Center. Other activities coming up this weekend include public performances of Temple High School’s one-act play “Student Body” and a cleanup day at Miller Springs Nature Center.
Carden International Circus
Carden International Circus will offer performances this weekend at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton. Show times are 6:30 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. Sunday.
The show will feature feats of acrobatic athleticism, exotic animals such as elephants and tigers, clowns and more. Doors will open one hour before show time so guests may meet and greet performers and have the opportunity to ride some of the animals.
General admission tickets are $20 and $10 for children age 12 and younger. For tickets or information visit www.bellcountyexpo.com.
The Real Gun Show
The Real Gun Show, which will feature vendors selling guns, camping gear, fishing supplies and more, will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.
Admission is $8 and there is a $1 discount for NRA members and/or military members.
‘Student Body’ one-act play
Temple High School’s UIL One-Act Play Team is going to the state contest with the play “Student Body” and the team is offering public performances 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the school’s auditorium.
The play by Frank Winters follows nine high school students who are summoned into a darkened theater at midnight as a winter storm approaches. None of them knows the reason each of them has been asked to attend. Not until the 10th student arrives to ask them all for their advice. What happens next tests the students’ strength of character and the bonds of their friendship.
Admission is $5 and masks are required.
The 6A state meet will be Friday, April 30, and Saturday, May 1, at Waxahachie High School. For information visit www.thespiansr.us.
Miller Springs cleanup day
The Belton Parks and Recreation Department will host a cleanup day 9 a.m. Saturday at Miller Springs Nature Center, 1473 FM 2271 in Belton.
Volunteer work will include debris pickup, trail maintenance, and trail sign maintenance. There is no preregistration for this event; volunteers just need to show up on the day of the event and be ready to work. The parks department will provide all the tools and equipment.
‘Weird Science’ at the Bell County Museum
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, will hold a “Weird Science” educational event at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Participants will have the opportunity to learn about weathering and erosion with fun experiments and make their own weather vane.
Those who attend are encouraged to wear a mask and maintain social distancing whenever possible.
Rainwater harvesting barrel workshop
The Bell County Master Gardeners Association, sponsored by the Clearwater Underground Water Conservation District, is hosting a rainwater harvesting barrel workshop from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 1605 N. Main St. in Belton.
Space is limited and there is a $25 fee. The workshop includes all the materials to build your own rainwater harvesting barrel and an educational program. Clearwater UWCD will be on hand with their interactive education trailer hosted by 4H water ambassadors.
Those who attend will be asked to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.
To reserve a spot, bring a check to the BCMGA office Monday through Friday at 1605 N. Main St. in Belton or call 254-933-5304.
Mother Neff State Park iNaturalist Bioblitz
The Central Texas Master Naturalists group will hold an “iNaturalist Bioblitz” event this weekend at Mother Neff State Park.
Participants will find and identify plants and animals in the park using the iNaturalist mobile app. Information sessions will take place at the park headquarters from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday and 1-3 p.m. Sunday. Other information sessions will be offered 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 1, and 1-3 p.m. Sunday, May 2.
For information email Linda Fairlie at fairlielinda@gmail.com, Jean Solana at jeansolana@sbcglobal.net or text or call 512-826-6895.
Comedy showcase
Adrian Corwin will headline a two-hour comedy showcase 8 p.m. Saturday at the Corkys comedy venue located inside Tour Temple at 13 S. Second St. in Temple.
Farmers market
A farmers market featuring locally grown produce and arts and crafts vendors will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Fun Day at the Park
The city of Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Department and the Harker Heights Public Library will host a “Fun Day at the Park” 5-8 p.m. Saturday at Carl Levin Park, 400 Miller Springs Crossing in Harker Heights.
The event will feature vendors, music, art activities and more. Patrons will be encouraged to wear masks and maintain social distancing.
Bell County Comic Con tickets now available
After being on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bell County Comic Con is returning in August.
Tickets are now available for the event, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 7-8 at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.
The event highlights the work of comic book artists, science-fiction films and television, and features special guests and cosplay.
For information or to purchase a ticket visit www.bellcountycomiccon.com.
Live music
Bo’s Barn Dancehall
David Jordenson will perform 8 p.m. Friday and 35 South will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Martian Folk at Fire Street Pizza
Martian Folk will perform an acoustic set from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at Fire Street Pizza, 10310 FM 439 in Belton.
Barrow Brewing Company
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, has multiple live music acts planned this weekend. Dustin Brown will host an open mic night 6 p.m. today; the Glen Collins Band will perform 7 p.m. Friday; the K-Town Collective will perform 7 p.m. Saturday; and Evelyn Billington will close out the weekend with a performance 4 p.m. Sunday.
Fundraisers
St. Mary’s golf tournament
A golf tournament hosted by St. Mary’s Catholic Church will take place 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Sammons Golf Course, 2727 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
The format will be a four-person scramble; single participants will be assigned to a team.
The entry fee is $75. For information call the church at 254-773-4541 or Tim Hodge at 254-718-4533.
Food truck festival
Amy’s Attic Storage, 7950 State Highway 317 in Belton, will hold a “Flavor Fest” food truck festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The event will feature more than 40 food trucks and vendors as well as children’s games, a prize drawing, and more.
The goal of the event is to raise $2,500 to fund a scholarship for a Belton ISD high school student through the Belton Educational Enrichment Foundation.
Salado Education Foundation Zero-K
The Salado Education Foundation will hold Cross the Creek Zero-K, a fundraising event, 2 p.m. Saturday. The “race” will begin in the First Baptist Church parking lot, cross the creek via the Main Street bridge and finish at Barrow Brewing Company.
“You’ll walk just a bit, but you will celebrate like you ran an entire race” event organizers said.
The entry fee is $25 per person or $95 for a family of four. Proceeds from the event will help fund student scholarships and teaching grants. To register visit runsignup.com/race/tx/salado/sefcrc.
The event also will include games, bounce houses, a variety of food trucks and a silent auction.
Covenant Lutheran Church garage sale
Covenant Lutheran Church, 4202 Hickory Road in Temple, will hold a garage sale in the church parking lot (weather permitting) from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Items for sale will include furniture, lawn equipment, small appliances, dishes and books. Only cash will be accepted and patrons will be asked to wear a mask.
Proceeds from the sale will benefit the church’s youth group.
Celebrity host dinner
A celebrity host dinner benefiting the Temple Children’s Museum will take place Thursday, May 6, at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
For reservations call 254-541-5732.
Registration now available for Virtual Turtle Trot
Due the coronavirus, the Kiwanis Club of Belton will hold its annual fundraiser, the Turtle Trot, virtually this year. Participants will keep track of their own distances as they trot, walk or run a 5K anytime April 24 through May 7. The event also will include a virtual turtle costume contest.
Registration costs $25 for adults, $20 for children ages 12 and younger, and $10 for children age 6 and younger. For information or to register visit tinyurl.com/c99b3dt8.
Submission guidelines: Weekend events and fundraisers may be submitted free of charge by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or bringing items in person to 10 S. Third St., Temple, TX 76501. All items are due by noon Monday.