Fans of live theater are in luck this weekend as area events include performances of “The Wizard of Oz” in Cameron, “Guys and Dolls” in Temple, and the continuation of the annual “Salado Legends” outdoor musical. Other upcoming events include a free screening of the film “Jaws” at the CAC, a new exhibit at the Czech Heritage Museum, and a summer lecture series in Salado.
‘The Wizard of Oz’
The cast and crew of Milam Community Theater will venture down the yellow brick road this weekend as they present performances of “The Wizard of Oz.”
Performances will be offered at 6 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday at the C.H. Yoe High School Performing Arts Center, 1000 N. Fannin Ave. in Cameron. The show will be offered again at 6 p.m. Aug. 6 and at 2 p.m. Aug. 7.
The stage adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s beloved tale and the iconic musical score from the MGM film features Dorothy Gale as she travels over the rainbow into the magical Land of Oz, along the way meeting friends and foes alike. The performances are directed by Jigar Bhakta of Cameron. Takenya Battle of Temple is the music director and choreography by Clarice Kocian of Rockdale.
“Seeing parents and grandparents act alongside their children and grandchildren or even seeing the cast and crew become a family is the magic of community theater,” Bhakta said. “But even more so, it makes me happy to inspire and encourage individuals to embrace their creativity and emphasize a community of culture.”
The diverse cast and crew hail from all over Milam and surrounding counties. They range in age from youth to adults with various levels of experience, from newcomers to veterans.
One of the players making his acting debut is James Henderson in the role of the Lion. He is an assistant principal for Cameron Junior High.
“At first, I was a little hesitant to do it,” Henderson said.
He also went on to explain that he is constantly on his kids about expanding their horizons. And when they told him it was his turn to try, Henderson went to auditions vying for the role of Lion.
“It gives you a greater appreciation for the theater altogether,” he said.
Tickets are available online at mct.ticketleap.com or at the door. Ticket sales are expected to be high, it is suggested that tickets be purchased in advance. Prices are $18 for adults and $12 for youth.
‘Salado Legends’
The Tablerock Festival of Salado will present its annual “Salado Legends” outdoor musical at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday. The final performance will take place at 8:15 p.m. on Aug. 6.
Tickets may be purchased on www.centraltexastickets.com and cost $25 for adults, $10 for students and $5 for children age 12 and younger. Tickets for a meal served before the show at 7:15 p.m. are available for an additional $13.
Written by Salado resident playwright Jackie Mills, the musical blends accounts of Salado’s history and fictional storytelling to depict life in Texas in the 1850s.
The amphitheater is located at 409 Table Rock Road in Salado.
‘Guys and Dolls’
The Temple Civic Theatre, 2413 S. 13th St. in Temple, will present performances of “Guys and Dolls” this weekend. Shows will be offered at 7:30 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Set in Damon Runyon’s mythical New York City, “Guys and Dolls” is an oddball romantic comedy. The plot follows Nathan Detroit, a gambler, as he tries to find the cash to set up the biggest craps game in town while the authorities breathe down his neck. Meanwhile, his girlfriend and nightclub performer, Adelaide, laments that they’ve been engaged for 14 years. Nathan turns to fellow gambler, Sky Masterson, for the dough, and Sky ends up chasing the straight-laced missionary, Sarah Brown, as a result. “Guys and Dolls” takes us from the heart of Times Square to the cafes of Havana, Cuba, and even into the sewers of New York City, but eventually everyone ends up right where they belong.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $12 for students and may be purchased online at templecivictheatre.com. The show also will be offered July 28-30 and the final showings will be Aug. 5-7.
‘Moravian Glory’ at Czech Heritage Museum
The Czech Heritage Museum & Genealogy Center just installed a new temporary exhibit, “Moravian Glory,” on loan from the National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library.
An opening reception for the exhibit will be 4-7 p.m. Saturday at the museum, 119 W. French Ave. in Temple.
“Moravian Glory” shows life in Moravia as experienced by a great-grandmother Maryska. With four seasons in the background, the stages of human life take place (childhood, youth, adulthood, and old age). The customs and traditions of the season are associated with Maryska’s life story. In the stories from her life, viewers will recall some important historical moments, such as the world wars.
The exhibit features multiple panels with photographs, recipes and drawings and will be available until October 1.
The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For information, visit czechheritagemuseum.org.
Wrestling event
Terp’s Toys and Comics, 2807 W. Adams Ave. in Temple, will hold “Heatwave,” a wrestling production, on Friday.
The wrestlers will hold a meet and greet from 6-7 p.m. and the show will start after 7:30 p.m.
The show is free and open to the public.
Chardonnay harvest in Salado
The Salado Winery Company invites the public to come pick grapes for its chardonnay harvest on Saturday at 21724 Hill Road in Salado.
The group starts working at sunrise and the task is usually complete by 9-10 a.m. Participants are advised to wear cool, comfortable clothing and bring sunscreen, water and bug spray. The winery company will provide any necessary tools and other supplies.
The harvest is a family friendly event.
Variety show at Corkys
Corkys Wine and Beer, 13 S. Second St. in downtown Temple, will hold a variety show at 8 p.m. on Saturday.
The event will be a “fun night filled with laughter, magic, dancing and feats you’ve never before seen with your own two eyes,” Corkys said on social media.
The show’s host will be Justin Moreno and will feature performances by dancers Mystica Fiora and Noah Johnson, and magician Jeffrey Jester.
Tickets start at $15 and are available on eventbrite.com.
Free film screening
The Central Texas Film Society will present a free screening of the film “Jaws” at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St.
The plot follows a local sheriff, portrayed by Roy Schneider, as he teams up with a marine biologist (Richard Dreyfuss) and an old seafarer (Robert Shaw) to hunt down a killer shark as it unleashes chaos on a beach community off Cape Cod.
Lecture series
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is holding a free summer lecture series 2 p.m. on Sundays.
The speaker for July 31 will be LaVale Reavis, who will speak about her expatriation experience.
Live music
Academie Musique of Central Texas will hold its end of string camp student showcase at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Christ Episcopal Church, 300 N. Main St. in Temple. The concert is free and open to the public.
The American Merit Band will perform a free show 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Santa Fe Plaza, 301 W. Ave. A in Temple. The show is the final concert in the Temple Parks and Recreation Department’s annual Hot Summer Sounds concert series. Attendees are advised to bring their own lawn chairs.
Kyle Reed will perform 8 p.m. Friday, Wayworn Traveler will perform 8 p.m. Saturday and The High Country Riders will perform 4 p.m. Sunday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Ed Leonard and Friends will perform 8 p.m. Friday at Belton VFW Post No. 4008, 2311 Pearl St. in Belton.
Weldon Henson will perform 8 p.m. Friday and Niles Cit featuring Kris Gordon will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
The Good Ole Boys band will perform at the annual jamboree event 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Central Texas Sportsman’s Club, 685 Centex Sportsman Club Road in Belton.
The Jazz Daddies will perform 6 p.m. Friday and Free Ransom will perform 6 p.m. Saturday at Fire Street Pizza, 10310 FM 439 in Belton.
Fundraisers
Knights of Columbus meal
The Knights of Columbus of St. Luke Catholic Church will hold a Mexican fiesta-themed meal from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, at the parish hall, 2807 Oakdale Drive in Temple. Plates cost $12 each and will include beef and chicken fajitas, rice and beans, tea, and chips and salsa. Patrons may dine in or get plates to go. Proceeds from the meal will benefit two seminarians that Council No. 7197 sponsors. The event is open to the public.
Salado Golf Tournament
The Salado Chamber of Commerce announced the annual Salado Golf Tournament, which benefits community projects and charities, will take place on Oct. 18 at Mill Creek Country Club, 1610 Club Circle.
The event will start at 9:30 a.m. with registration at the Mill Creek Clubhouse. Activities will include a $50,000 putting challenge at 10:30 a.m. and a helicopter ball drop at 11:30 a.m. Participants may enter the drawing for the helicopter ball drop with the purchase of tickets (one ticket for $10 or five for $20). The tournament will begin with a shotgun start at noon.
Registration costs $125 for single players or $400 for four players. Participants may register in advance online at www.salado.com/signature-events.
Submission guidelines: Weekend events and fundraisers may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com. All items are due by noon Monday.