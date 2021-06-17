Area events this weekend include the annual Holland Corn Festival, a Great Race stop in Temple, live music and more.
Holland Corn Festival
After being on hiatus due to COVID-19, the city of Holland is once again gearing up to celebrate its local cash crop. The 47th annual Holland Corn Festival will take place this weekend at Holland City Park and will feature a parade, carnival, contests, live music, a barbecue cookoff, arts and craft vendors and more.
Jill Marwitz, chairman of the Holland Corn Festival, said the city had to cancel the festival last year due to COVID-19, but event planners are excited to be able to offer the event again this year.
Festivities will begin Thursday evening with a carnival featuring rides and games. On Friday, the Backroads Band will perform at 8 p.m. The fun will continue on Saturday with multiple activities starting with a 5K run at 8 a.m. and a parade at 10 a.m. Other events on Saturday will include a corn eating contest, corn seed spitting contest, corn cob throwing contests, and a chicken flying contest. A concert at 10:30 p.m. Saturday will feature Matt Cearley and the Rowdy Few opening for Wade Bowen.
For concert tickets, the full schedule and more information visit hollandcornfest.org.
Proceeds from the event will help support scholarships and community improvements.
Great Race
The 2021 Hemmings Motor News Great Race will make an evening stop 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Santa Fe Plaza in downtown Temple.
The annual event features classic cars dating back to 1909 in a time-speed-distance rally across the country. In all, the participants in the event will cover more than 2,300 miles in nine days. The race starts in front of the Alamo in San Antonio on June 19 and it will finish June 27 in Greenville, S.C.
“There are more than 500 people just in our entourage from all around the world taking part in this incredible adventure,” race director Jeff Stumb said in a news release.
Those who attend the evening stop in Temple will be able to look at vintage automobiles as they roll into town. The family-friendly event is free and open to the public.
For more information, go to www.greatrace.com.
Outdoor concert presented by Temple College
The Temple College Symphony Band will present at outdoor concert 7 p.m. today at the Santa Fe Plaza, 301 W. Ave. A in downtown Temple.
The program will include patriotic selections by George M. Cohan, music by John Williams, and original music by Jason K. Nitsch, Robert W. Smith and Brian Balmages.
The band is under the direction of John Batson.
“The band is so excited to be performing together after such a long layoff,” Batson said. “We can’t wait to share our music with the community in person.”
The ensemble is comprised of college students, some middle and high school students, professional musicians and adults from throughout Central Texas.
Hot Summer Sounds concert
The city of Temple will continue Hot Summer Sounds, a free outdoor concert series, 7:30 p.m. Friday at West Temple Park, 8420 W. Adams Ave.
This week’s featured performer will be country music artist Landon Heights.
Patrons are advised to bring their own blankets or lawn chairs. No glass containers are allowed. Concerts are subject to cancellation due to weather.
Farmers market
A farmers market will take place 7 a.m. to noon Saturday along Water Street in downtown Belton. The event will feature hand crafted and homemade arts and crafts and homegrown fruits and vegetables. For information contact Betty Reichert at 254-773-6251.
Late skate
The city of Temple Parks and Recreation Department will hold Late Skate, a celebration of National Skateboarding Day, 6-8 p.m. Friday at the Temple skate park at Miller Park, 1919 N. First St. in Temple.
The event will include free hot dogs, music, a skate jam and skate competition for participants age 18 and younger. The event is free and open to the public.
Father-daughter dance
The city of Belton Parks and Recreation Department will host its annual father-daughter dance 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Harris Community Center, 401 N. Alexander St. in Belton.
The event includes hor d’oeuvres, refreshments, dancing, games, prizes and a photo booth.
For information and tickets visit eventbrite.com.
Juneteenth presentation at the Bell County Museum
Dr. George Harrison will give a presentation on black history and the importance of Juneteenth at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Bell County Museum. The event is free to the public. Light refreshments will be served.
Dr. Harrison has served as pastor of First Baptist Church, NBC in Waco for 34 years. He is the former director of cultural affairs at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and Baylor University and has served important roles in both the city of Waco and Waco ISD systems.
The museum is located at 201 N. Main St. in Belton. For information visit www.bellcountymuseum.org.
Storywalk program
The Storywalk program is returning to the Nolan Creek Hike and Bike Trail in Belton.
The program, which takes place several times a year, will feature the book “Where the Wild Things Are” June 18-21.
Those wishing to participate may park at Harris Community Park, go down the hike and bike trail, and turn right.
Barrow Brewing Co. summer lecture series
Troy Kelley, a native Texan and sculptor based in Salado, will be the guest speaker for the next installment of Barrow Brewing Company’s summer lecture series 2 p.m. Sunday.
Kelley will speak about creativity and inspiration. The lecture series is free and open to the public. The brewery is located at 108 Royal St. in Salado.
New exhibit now available at the Temple Railroad & Heritage Museum
A new exhibit, “One Half of the People: Advancing Equality for Women” is now on display at the Temple Railroad & Heritage Museum.
At the founding of our country, women’s roles were rigidly defined and women were generally excluded from political and, in many ways, public life. From the decades-long campaign for voting rights to expanding social and economic equality through legislation, and being recognized as citizens, this exhibit explores how those before us obtained the rights and privileges of citizenship promised to women today.
Divided into three themes, visitors will have the opportunity to explore how a diverse group of suffragists — individuals who supported giving voting rights to women — fought for more than 70 years using many different strategies; how women continued to seek equality after the 19th Amendment; and profiles on 11 women and how they lived and worked, pushing boundaries of what was accepted and expected of women.
The museum is located at 315 W. Ave. B in downtown Temple and it is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. This exhibit runs through August 18.
‘Chicago’ tickets now on sale
Tickets are now on sale for Temple High School’s production of “Chicago the Musical (High School Edition)”, June 24-27. Advance general admission tickets are $10, and are available from students involved with the show and online from www.CentralTexas Tickets.com. Premium reserved seat tickets (first eight rows) are $20 and are only available online. General admission tickets will be $15 at the door.
Show times are 8 p.m. June 24-26 and 2 p.m. June 27.
For more information visit www.ThespiansR.Us.
Live music
Branded Heart will perform 8 p.m. Friday and 35 South will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Brandi Clarke, Billy Pitts and Jerry Haisler will perform 7 p.m. Friday at Ratibor Country Grill, 10226 FM 2086 in Temple.
Jerry Haisler and the Melody 5 will perform 6 p.m. Sunday at Tom Sefcik Hall, 800 Seaton Road in Temple.
Fuss Ricket will perform 7 p.m. Friday and Sasha K.A. will perform 7 p.m. Saturday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
The Clint Walker Blues Band will perform 9 p.m. Friday at O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave. in downtown Temple.
Fundraisers
Ocker Brethren Church
Ocker Brethren Church will hold its annual Father’s Day barbecue fundraiser 11 a.m. Sunday at Seaton Star Hall, 10842 State Highway 53 in Temple. Plates cost $10 each and will include ribs, sausage, sides, dessert and tea. Patrons may dine in or get plates to-go. The event also will include a silent auction and a drawing for a quilt.
Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Texas
The Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Texas will host “Divine Desserts: Masquerade Under the Stars” 7 p.m. July 17 at Tenroc Ranch 5471 Thomas Arnold Road in Salado.
The event will include drinks, entertainment, silent and live auctions, and dinner provided by Hecho En Queso and What Tha Truck.
Tickets are $700 for a reserved table of eight; $175 per couple; and $100 per individual. For information and tickets, visit tinyurl.com/ yy7s8nam.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Texas, which provides comprehensive services that protect, promote healing and enhance the quality of life for abused and neglected children in Central Texas.
