Taking the plunge

Mallory Przybylski, left, Emily Winkler, Rachel Pritchard and Reagan Smith join hands as they jump into the pool during a previous “Polar Bear Plunge”at Lions Junction Family Water Park in Temple.

 Telegram file

Looking for a cool way to kick off the new year? Area residents can test their bravery as they jump into the water this weekend during the city of Temple’s annual “Polar Bear Plunge.” Other events coming up in Central Texas this weekend include a vehicle stunt show at the Temple Mall, live music and more.