Looking for a cool way to kick off the new year? Area residents can test their bravery as they jump into the water this weekend during the city of Temple’s annual “Polar Bear Plunge.” Other events coming up in Central Texas this weekend include a vehicle stunt show at the Temple Mall, live music and more.
Nitro Extreme stunt show
The “Nitro Extreme” vehicle stunt show is coming to the Temple Mall with performances Thursday through Sunday.
The show features world champion stunt drivers, and performances from freestyle motocross riders, monster truck stunts, and more. Show times are 7:30 p.m. today and Friday, 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
“Nitro is a very unique show,” Leah Hryniewicki, spokeswoman for the organization, said. “This show will expose you to a unique creation featuring auto stunts, two wheel driving, epic jumps, motorcycle tricks and much more.”
All performances will take place in the parking lot of the mall at 3111 S. 31st St. in Temple. Tickets start at $15 and are available online at www.nitroextreme.com.
First Friday
Downtown Temple businesses will come together to host “First Friday,” an event featuring after-hours shopping, food and drink specials, live music and more, on Friday.
As part of First Friday, the Temple Children’s Museum will offer free admission for families 5-7 p.m. Preregistration is not required but it encouraged. Also on Friday, the museum will hold “Winter Wonderland,” an event featuring ice cube painting, snow ball tosses, and other winter-themed activities, from 8:30 to 10 a.m.
Tickets for “Winter Wonderland” are $25 each. For information or to register for activities, visit templechildrensmuseum.org.
Also as part of First Friday, Artist 2 Artist Showcase will stage an art show and vendor sale at the Main Street Courtyard at 5 S. Main St.
Artist Noel Johnson also will sell her artwork on the sidewalk at 17 E. Central Ave., as part of First Friday festivities.
The Yard Food Truck Plaza in downtown Temple will host multiple food trucks for First Friday. Food trucks on the schedule for Friday include Taqueria Mi Lindo Nayarit, Chock Full of Cheese, 808 Island Grindz, Mama Lama Mobile Kitchen, Savor Los Catrachos, and Lulamae’s Cajun Cuisine.
Polar Bear Plunge
The Temple Parks and Recreation Department will host its annual “Polar Bear Plunge” at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at Lions Junction Family Water Park, 5000 S. Fifth St. in Temple.
The event will include a costume contest, a belly-flop contest and a splash-off, followed by the plunge. Hot chocolate and doughnuts will be provided for those who can brave the frosty water.
Registration is $20 per person and available online at https://bit.ly/3J9n1vo.
Comedy showcase
Corkys, 13 S. Second St. in downtown Temple, will hold a comedy showcase at 8 p.m. on Saturday.
Featured comedians will be Barnard Blackmon, Nate De la Hoya, and Chris Dickson as the headliner and Mysia Chabert as the hostess.
General admission is $10 and tickets are available on eventbrite.com.
‘American Civics 101’
The Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in downtown Temple, will hold “American Civic 101,” an American history and government refresh course, at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
Participants will have the opportunity to learn about the foundational work that helped create the nation. The session will take place on the second floor of the library.
Temple railroad museum events
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Ave. B in downtown Temple, will hold its monthly free Family Day event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
This month’s theme is “Harlem Renaissance” and participants will have the opportunity to learn about jazz music and participate in arts and craft projects.
The museum has also announced a new temporary exhibit, “Quanah Parker Exhibit: One Man, Two Worlds,” will be available for viewing Jan. 14 through April 15. For more information visit templerrhm.org.
Live music
Larry Burgin and the Texas Tradition will perform at 6:30 p.m. today at the Belton Senior Activity Center, 842 Mitchell St. in Belton.
Weldon Henson will perform at 8 p.m. on Friday and Dave Jorgenson will perform at 9 p.m. on Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Fundraiser
Purse bingo
Tickets are now available for a “Galentine’s Day” purse bingo event benefiting the Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Texas.
The event will take place on Sunday, Feb. 5, at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St. in Temple. Doors will open at 2 p.m. and games begin at 3 p.m.
The event will feature bingo games, silent auction, and a drawing for prizes. Featured purse brands include Michael Kors, Coach, Kate Spade and more. Tickets are $70 each and reserved tables for six are available for $380. Each reservation includes one game card set per person. Tickets are available online at www.auctria.events/pursebingo.
Weekend events and fundraisers may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com. All items are due by noon Monday.