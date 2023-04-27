Area events this weekend include the annual Bloomin’ Temple Festival, a “Beauty and the Beast” musical at the CAC, live music and more.
Bloomin’ Temple Festival
The city of Temple will celebrate the arrival of spring this weekend with the annual Bloomin’ Temple Festival.
Each year the event features carnival rides and games, a kid’s zone, food trucks, and live music. This year’s events will include free activities and those with paid admission.
Festivities will take place on Friday and Saturday in downtown Temple at the Santa Fe Plaza, Market Trail, The Yard Food Truck plaza and the newly renovated MLK Festival Grounds.
The MLK Festival Grounds will be open from 6-11 p.m. on Friday and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday.
The Market Trail Medley, a free event, will include the Santa Fe Plaza, Market Trail, and The Yard Food Truck Plaza. Friday hours will be from 5-8 p.m. On Saturday, this portion of the event will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Admission is $30 for a two-day pass, $20 for a single day pass, and $5 for children ages 6-10 (children younger than 6 receive free admission).
Friday’s musical lineup includes:
+Wes Perryman at 5 p.m., Astound Stage (Santa Fe Plaza)
+Ghost Band at 6:30 p.m., Astound Stage (Santa Fe Plaza)
+Samuel Garcia at 5 p.m., Baylor Scott & White Health Plan Stage (The Yard Food Truck Plaza)
+Deja Vibes at 6:30 p.m., Baylor Scott & White Health Plan Stage (The Yard Food Truck Plaza)
+Landon Heights at 6 p.m., CEFCO Stage
+The Chad Cooke Band at 6:45 p.m., CEFCO Stage
+Tracy Byrd at 8:30 p.m., CEFCO Stage
+DJ Sammy G at 6 p.m., KPA Engineers Stage
+Conjunto Cats at 7:45 p.m., KPA Engineers Stage
+Siggno at 9:30 p.m., KPA Engineers Stage
Saturday’s musical lineup includes:
+Lilly Milford at 11:30 a.m., Astound Stage
+Temple ISD Small Choir at 12:45 p.m., Astound Stage
+Hyway Travler at 1:45 p.m. and 3 p.m., Astound Stage
+Chemradery at 4:15 p.m., Astound Stage
+Tommy Busby at 11 a.m., Baylor Scott & White Health Plan Stage
+Zach Carney at 12:45 p.m., Baylor Scott & White Health Plan Stage
+Texas Lighting at 2:30 p.m. Baylor Scott & White Health Plan Stage
+Payton Howie at 6 p.m., CEFCO Stage
+Huser Brothers Band at 7:45 p.m., CEFCO Stage
+Joe Nichols at 9:45 p.m., CEFCO Stage
+The Capital at 5 p.m., KPA Engineers Stage
+Escape-The Dallas Journey Tribute Band at 6:45 p.m., KPA Engineers Stage
+Silent Disco at 8:30 p.m., KPA Engineers Stage
In addition to the carnival and live music, the festival will include a car show with free admission from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Santa Fe Plaza.
For information, including the full schedule of events, visit bloomintemple.com.
CAC opening reception
A come-and-go reception for new exhibits at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center will take place 5-7 p.m. Friday at the CAC, 3011 N. Third St.
This exhibit will feature artwork from Paul Tipton Photography, Emmi Packard, Jasmine Lorton. It also will include artists from the Central Texas Art League: Amber Gabriel, Susan Sterle, Stephanie Chambers, Kil Cha Gullickson, Lori Lamb, Sheron Driessner, DM Howard, Fatimah Olds, Trish Alger, Pamela Kanaby, Elena Abercrombie, Carolyn Todd, Andrew Bill, Shawn Knuckles, Barb Cardinal Sorge, Pete Buotte, Jesse Wyman, Lisa Tennant, Trish Alger, Dale Koebnick, Hershall Seals, Julie Freedman and more.
The exhibit will be on display until June 8. For information visit cacarts.org.
‘Beauty and the Beast’
Central Texas Christian School’s Wandering Lions Theatre Company will present the classic tale “Beauty and the Beast” this weekend at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third Street in Temple.
Performances will be offered at 6:30 p.m. on Friday and at 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The musical, which is derived from the animated feature of the same name, tells the story of Belle, a young woman in mid-1700s France who seeks a life of adventure far beyond her small provincial town and the grasping clutches of local hero Gaston.
‘Annie Jr.’ musical
Belton ISD, in partnership with The Penguin Project, will present performances of the musical “Annie Jr.” at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Belton High School, 600 Lake Road in Belton.
The musical will feature performances from students with special needs from across BISD with help from teachers, other students and parents.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets are available at www.beltontheatre.com or at the door.
Poetry festival
The Tablerock Festival of Salado will hold a poetry festival 3-9 p.m. on Saturday at the Goodnight Amphitheater, 409 Royal St. in Salado.
The festival will feature Thom Woodruff, Beat Poet Laureate of Texas and Patsy Sanford, Poet Laureate of Salado. Woodruff will host the festivities, which will launch the “2023 Animal Tales Anthology,” a critter-themed collection of original prose, poetry and song.
In addition to readings by Sanford, other poets, writers and musicians from Temple, Georgetown and Austin will present their works, including Sandi Horton, who will perform native flute music and read her animal poetry. Woodruff said that Bob Mud, a pencil/pen and ink artist from Queensland, Australia will be an honored guest presenter. “Bob is unique in that he captures both the emotion and soul spirit of his subjects,” Woodruff said.
The family-friendly poetry festival will be held on the Goodnight Amphitheatre’s outdoor stage and will move to the backstage area in case of inclement weather.
The event is free and open to the public.
Comedy and magic show
Corkys, 13 S. Second St. in downtown Temple, will hold a comedy and magic show at 8 p.m. on Saturday.
Jeffrey Jester, the Magical Trickster, will offer a blend of comedy with magic and following his performance comedians Scott Witkop and headliner Jordan MacDonald will perform with Alex Cunningham as host.
General admission tickets are $15 and may be purchased on eventbrite.com.
Do You See Me Now?
The 12th-annual “Do You See Me Now?” motorcycle safety awareness event will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Horny Toad Harley-Davidson, 7454 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple.
The event will include food trucks, vendors, live music and a ride departing at 1 p.m.
The event is open to the public. For information visit www.doyouseemenow.org.
Free film screening
The Central Texas Film Society will present a screening of the film “The Big Lebowski” at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
The film follows L.A. slacker Jeff “The Dude” Lebowski (Jeff Bridges), who has been mistaken for a millionaire of the same name. Lebowski seeks retribution for a rug ruined by debt collectors, enlisting his bowling buddies for help while trying to find the millionaire’s missing wife. The film is rated R.
The screening is free and open to the public.
Alice’s Mad Tea Party
Marketplace Cafe and Creperie, 22 N. Main St. in Salado, will hold an “Alice in Wonderland” tea party event from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Participants may choose from four available timeslots: 10:30 a.m., noon, 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Tickets are required and cost $35 each. Seating will be limited to 16 participants per time slot. Tickets may be purchased at www.marketplacecafesalado.com.
The event will include a whimsical mix of teacups and saucers, an assortment of tea sandwiches, scones, macaroons, petit fours, tartlets and tea. Participants will have the opportunity to take selfies with photo props and play croquet on the front lawn.
Memorial walk
A memorial walk and celebration of life for stabbing victim Joe Ramirez will take place at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, at Yettie Polk Park in Belton.
The event will include a four-mile walk, vendors, bounce house for children, and a lantern release at sunset.
The event is open to the public.
Live music
Flyleaf with Lacey Strum will perform at 6 p.m. Thursday and Wade Bowen with The Wilder Blue will perform at 6 p.m. on Friday at Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave. in Belton.
Larry Fleet with special guest Carson Jeffrey will perform at 6 p.m. on Friday at Johnny’s Outback, 301 Thomas Arnold Road in Salado. Tickets start at $20 and may be purchased at johnnyssteaksandbbq.com.
The Temple Symphony Orchestra, under the director of Dr. Steven Ward, will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Mary Alice Marshall Performing Arts Center at Temple College, 1500 S. Fifth St. in Temple.
Ashley Blake will perform at 3 p.m. on Saturday at 3 Texans Winery and Vineyard, 7536 FM 2409 in Temple.
Sam Goldwinners will perform at 7 p.m. on Friday, Brian Mullins will perform at 10 a.m. and Denny Cullinan will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday, and Kris Schultz will perform at 4 p.m. on Sunday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Kenny Orts and No Chance will perform at 8 p.m. Friday and Hyway Traveler will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Fundraisers
Barrow Boogie
The “Barrow Boogie,” a fundraiser for the Salado Senior Center, will take place 5-8 p.m. today at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Social hour starts at 5 p.m., the Salado Starlets will perform at 5:45 p.m., and dance instructor Heather Manuka will give line dancing instruction starting at 6 p.m.
Admission is $25 per person and $40 per couple. Children’s admission is free with a parent. Tickets are available on centraltexastickets.com.
Celebrity Host Dinner
The annual Celebrity Host Dinner, a fundraiser for the Temple Children’s Museum, will take place at 6:30 p.m. today at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
This year’s theme is “favorite children’s books” and participants are encouraged to dress up as their favorite children’s character. Awards will be given for best costume and best decorated table.
Reservations for a table of eight cost $800 and may be reserved at www.centraltexastickets.com.
Salado Lions Club 5K
The Salado Lions Club will hold “The Lions Roar,” a 5K walk/run at 9 a.m. on Saturday starting from the Salado Civic Center, 601 N. Main St. in Salado.
Registration costs $30 per person and $20 for children age 17 and younger. The run will include multiple age groups and awards for overall male and female in each age group. Registration is available online at runsignup.com.
Proceeds from the event will help support Salado Lions Club community projects and scholarships.
Barbecue cook-off
Turley’s Sizzling BBQ Cook-off, which benefits the Temple Area Builders Association and local school trade programs, will take place 3-10 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at Seaton Star Hall, 10842 State Highway 53 in Temple.
Friday’s activities include a margarita competition, cornhole tournament, live band and food trucks. Saturday’s events include a Bloody Mary competition and the main barbecue competition (ribs, brisket, beans and chef’s choice). The event will include a drawing for prizes. Awards for the barbecue cook-off will be announced at 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Seaton garage sale
The Seaton Community Center and Seaton School will hold an indoor garage sale fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at the school located at 12287 State Highway 53 (8 miles east of Temple).
Due to weather conditions during the previous sale, items will be marked ½ off, which the exception of “or best price” marked items. Items for sale include collectibles, household items and antiques.
Belton Lions Club bicycle ride
The Belton Lions Club Stampede on the Chisholm Trail bicycle ride will take place at 8 a.m. on Saturday starting from the Harris Community Center, 401 N. Alexander St. in Belton.
Riders may choose between several distances: 12 miles, 30 miles, 50 miles, 55 miles and 62 miles. All routes will finish next to Belton’s hike and bike trail along Nolan Creek.
Registration costs $45 before race day and $50 on race day. Race day registration will take place at 6:30 a.m. Registration is available online at www.beltonlionsclub.com. Proceeds from the event will help support Belton Lions Club community projects.
St. Mary’s Catholic Church golf tournament
St. Mary’s Catholic Church will hold its fourth annual golf tournament on Saturday at Sammons golf course, 2727 W. Adams Ave. in Temple. Check in will start at 7:30 a.m. and tee-off will be at 8:30 a.m.
The cost to participate is $90 per player, which includes green fee, cart, range balls and lunch. Prizes will be awarded and hole sponsorships are available.
For information or to register, call the church office at 254-773-4541.
Cross Church on Bird Creek garage sale
Cross Church on Bird Creek will hold a garage sale from noon to 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, and Friday, May 5, and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 6, at 2202 Birdcreek Drive in Temple.
Items for sale will include cookware, collector’s items, dolls, linens, electronics, patio items, antiques and more. Hamburgers and hot dogs also will be available for purchase.
Proceeds from the garage sale will benefit the church’s charitable work, ministry, and youth summer camp scholarships.
VFW Post 1820 spring market and food truck festival
VFW Post 1820, located at 3302 Airport Road in Temple, will hold a spring market featuring arts and crafts vendors and a food truck festival from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 13.
Proceeds from the event will help support VFW programs and veterans in the Temple community.
J.A.I.L. Ministry golf tournament
The annual Harold Ellis memorial golf tournament benefiting the J.A.I.L. Ministry will take place Monday, May 22, at Stonetree Golf Club, 1600 Stonetree Drive in Killeen. Registration will begin at 7 a.m.
The event will feature a catered lunch, putting contest, longest drive contest and closest to the pin contest. There will be a hole-in-one prize by Don Ringler Chevrolet.
For information call 254-933-8506 or email stevecannon@jailmin.org.
