Area events this weekend include multiple Oktoberfest celebrations, a farmers market, live music and more.
Downtown Temple block party
An Oktoberfest block party will take place Friday in downtown Temple along Second Street.
The event will include live music 7-9 p.m. by Jerry Haisler and the Melody 5, food trucks on site, and the Hub will have extended store hours 5-8 p.m.
Oktoberfest and Volksride at Barrow Brewing Co.
Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado, will kick off its annual Oktoberfest celebration Saturday.
Activities will include live music, vendors, German food and games.
The brewery is registering participants for the annual Barrow Volksride, a cycling event that will raise funds for the Salado Volunteer Fire Department. For information or to register for the Volksride, visit www.barrowvolksride.com.
Barrow Brewing Co. also will hold Oktoberfest celebrations on Oct. 16 and Oct. 23.
Christian hip-hop concert
I Roc Christ, a Central Texas ministry, in partnership with The Sanctuary and Harvest Ministry, will hold “Hope 4 Da Hood,” a Christian hip-hop concert 6-9 p.m. Friday at Yettie Polk Park, 101 S. Davis St. in Belton.
The free family friendly event will feature artists Purpose, HoZay, Manna Muzic, Yungg Mavrik, One Luke, Chad Jackson Gospel and Dre Tuff. The event also will include free haircuts.
For information, visit irocchrist.com.
Salado Ladies Community League Jingle Walk
The Salado Ladies Community League’s Christmas in October Jingle Walk shopping program for businesses along Salado’s “Magic Mile” will take place this weekend.
The Jingle Walk will be from noon to 7 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
A “passport” for the event costs $25. The passport will include a listing of the participating businesses and a map showing where they are located.
The passport will be punched by each shop visited, and visiting every listed shop will enable participants to be eligible for a door prize drawing held at the end of each day.
Tickets for the event may be purchased at www.centraltexastickets.com.
Proceeds from this event will be used by the Salado Ladies Community League to provide college scholarships and grants to many non-profit agencies within the Village of Salado.
For information, visit saladoladiescommunityleague.org.
Fall festival farmers market
Walker Honey Farm, 8060 U.S. Highway 190 in Rogers, will host a fall festival and farmers market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
The event will feature vendors selling fresh produce, handmade soaps, salsas, jams, arts and crafts, and local honey. Wine and mead tastings also will be available and there will be a pumpkin patch.
The event is free and open to the public.
Silo of Screams
The Silo of Screams, a haunted house attraction located at 1511 Industrial Boulevard in Temple, is now open. The attraction will be offered every Friday and Saturday night in October. It opens at 8 p.m. and the ticket office closes at 11 p.m. each evening.
The Silo of Screams offers “30,000 square feet of horror,” according to its website. For tickets and information, visit https://siloofscreams.com.
Storywalk program
The city of Belton will offer a Storywalk program, which combines literacy and exercise, along the Nolan Creek Hike and Bike Trail Oct. 8-12. The subject will be “The Legend of the Indian Paintbrush.”
Participants may park at Harris Community Park, walk to the hike and bike trail, and turn right to access the Storywalk.
Family camp out
The city of Belton will hold a family campout event Saturday and Sunday at Heritage Park, 1502 Park Ave. in Belton.
Activities will include fishing, kayaking and making s’mores. For information or to register, visit www.beltontexas.gov and click on the link for parks and recreation.
The event is currently at capacity, but a waiting list is available in case some parties cancel.
Trunk or Treat participants sought
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1820, 3302 Airport Road in Temple, will host a Trunk or Treat event from 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, in the parking lot.
Anyone who would like to reserve a spot to hand out treats may call 254-778-5450.
Live music
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country will perform at a country and western dance at 6:30 p.m. today at the Belton Senior Activity Center, 842 Mitchell St. in Belton.
Adam and the Crow Daddies will perform at 6 p.m. Friday at Fire Street Pizza, 10310 FM 439 in Belton.
Branded Heart will perform at 8 p.m. Friday and John Christopher Way will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country will perform at a country and western dance at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the VFW at 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights.
Conjunto Prestigio will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at VFW Post No. 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights.
Greg Showman and The Back Creek Band will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday at Shaker’s Backyard, located inside Spare Time Texas at 5334 205 Loop in Temple.
Billy Pitts, Mark Haisler and Jerry Haisler will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday in the downstairs bar at Tom Sefcik Hall, 800 Seaton Road in Temple.
Jerry Haisler and the Melody 5 will perform at 11 a.m. Sunday at the 114th Westphalia Picnic at the Church of the Visitation, 144 County Road 3000 in Lott.
Wes Perryman will perform at 7 p.m. Friday and Walt Wilkins will perform at 4 p.m. Sunday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Fundraisers
Order of Does golf tournament
Temple Drove No. 139 of the Benevolent Patriotic Order of Does will hold a golf tournament to raise funds for college scholarships at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at Sammons Golf Course, 2727 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
The cost to participate is $75 per player and breakfast, golf cart, range balls and lunch are included. Several prizes will be awarded, including first place, closest to the pin, and longest drive for men and women. A 50/50 drawing will be held with tickets costing $1 each, six for $5 or 15 for $10.
Hole sponsorships are needed. Sponsorships cost $30 and include a sign made with the sponsor’s name or logo.
For registration forms or information, email Pam Hensley at beaches4me2c@outlook. com or call 254-624-0001.
MPR C.O.P.S. Auxiliary
The Morgan’s Point Resort C.O.P.S. Auxiliary are holding two fundraisers supporting the Trooper Tom Nipper Memorial Scholarship fund as well as providing funding for supplemental items for Morgan’s Point Resort Police.
The first fundraiser will be a Christmas extravaganza sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Fellowship Baptist Church, 2025 Morgan’s Point Road.
The group will sell gift baskets for $10-$50. There also will be a garage sale. A “black and blue” quilt by Kathy Jordan and a western scene painted by local artist Art Boyer will be given away as prizes in a drawing.
The second event will be a sanctioned barbecue cook-off in honor of Nipper, a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper killed on Interstate 35 on Nov. 4, 2017. The event will be Friday and Saturday, Oct. 15-16, at Ansay Park in Morgan’s Point Resort.
Proceeds from this event will be used to provide a $1,000 scholarship to a graduating high school senior planning to major in criminal justice/law enforcement.
Two guns will be given away as prizes in a drawing. Cooker slots for this event are available. For details, call Lynn Milam at 214-725-1969.
Memorial 5K
The third annual Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin Memorial 5K will take place at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Pepper Creek Trail, 546 Kegley Road in Temple.
For information visit www.pricelessbeginnings.org. To register for the run, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/TX/Temple/JennaScottandMichaelSwearinginMemorial5KRace.
St. Mary’s Casino Night
St. Mary’s Catholic School will hold its annual Casino Night fundraiser at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
The event will include games, live and silent auctions, and drawings for prizes. Heavy hors d’oeuvres and beverages will be provided.
Tickets, which are available at the school’s office or online at www.smtrust.org, are $50 each. The event is open only to those age 21 and older.
Chisholm Trail Christmas Ball
Tickets for the Chisholm Trail Christmas Ball, which benefits the Bell County Youth Fair scholarship program, are on sale. The ball, which will feature Grammy Award winning artist Rick Trevino, will be held Saturday, Dec. 4, in the Garth Arena at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.
Multiple sponsorship levels also are available. To purchase a ticket or for information, call 254-933-5309.
Tickets must be purchased in advance
Doors will open at 6 p.m.
Table sales will close at noon on Monday, Nov. 29.
Fashion Bingo
The Women’s Society at St. Luke Catholic Church is holding a “Fashion Bingo” fundraiser Sunday, Nov. 7, at the church’s parish hall, 2807 Oakdale Drive in Temple. Participants will play bingo and have the opportunity to win designer purses and jewelry. Doors will open at noon and games will be played 1-4 p.m.
Tickets are $40 in advance and $50 at the door. The event will include a drawing for prizes of wallets and wristlets. Tickets for the drawing cost $5 each or five for $20.
For tickets or information, call 254-718-2991.
