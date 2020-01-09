This weekend’s activities and events will include an Elvis concert, a 100-year anniversary celebration for a Temple business, and a race to help start 2020 off on the right foot.
Arches 5K/10K
Temple Parks and Recreation and Arches Footcare will host the annual Arches Resolution 5K/10K Saturday at Pepper Creek Trail, 546 N. Kegley Road in Temple.
Both races will begin at 2 p.m. Race day registration will be available for an additional fee.
Awards will be presented to the overall male and female in each race, and the top three male and female finishers in each age group. The races will be chip-timed.
Elvis concert
Ken Elliot will return to The Beltonian Theatre Saturday to perform as Elvis Presley, in honor of the King’s birthday on Jan. 8.
The performance will begin 5 p.m. Tickets are available online and at the theatre, and the show is expected to sell out.
An Elvis-themed movie will be shown after the concert for an additional fee. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit thebeltoniantheatre.com.
STEAM event
The Bell County Museum in Belton will offer a free STEAM event for all ages from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Visitors can learn about mirrors and reflections and engineer their own kaleidoscope, as well as play with reflections and phosphorescent light.
Perry’s Office Plus anniversary event
A 100th anniversary celebration for Perry’s Office Plus will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Ave. B.
The first 100 guests will be treated to a free lunch provided by Treno Pizzeria.
Art reception
The Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center in Temple will host a reception for new art exhibits 5-7 p.m. Friday.
Visitors can browse unique works of art for sale and meet with the featured artists. The reception is free and open to the public.
“Remarkable American Women, 1776-1976” by Barbara Fontaine-White will be on display in the Howard Gallery. “Signs of a Recent Past” by artist Lisa Tennant will be on display in the McCreary Gallery.
The exhibit in the Saulsbury Gallery will be “The Making of the Mark: A Drawing Collective.” This exhibit, curated by Sheri Rice-Wilson, will feature works from artists Sheri Rice-Wilson, Crystal Orlando, Tom Peiser, Julia Hitchcock, John Hancock, Michi Hagerty and Chad Hines.
CAC gallery hours are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Temple Public Library Game Night
The Temple Public Library will be hosting game nights the second Sunday of each month from 1-5 p.m. in the board room on the second floor.
The first game night will take place this Sunday. All ages are welcome; children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Guests can bring their own games, or borrow a game provided by the library.
Rose Short
An event celebrating “The Voice” finalist Rose Short will take place Saturday at the Harker Heights Event Center, 710 Edwards Drive.
Doors will be open from 8 p.m. until midnight for ages 21 and older. Dress code is casual. The event is free, but registration is required through eventbrite.com.
This event is designed to give the community an opportunity to contribute inspirational statements, sign a personalized banner and meet and greet with the Central Texas native.
Czech film
The Czech Heritage Museum will present the 2018 Czech comedy film “What Men Want” for the January Czech Film Night and Matinee at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday at The Beltonian Theatre.
Admission is free and donations for the museum will be accepted.
Other items on the Weekend Calendar
Thursday
The Live Poets group will hold a free poetry reading 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Lena Armstrong Public Library, 301 E. First St. in Belton.
———
Larry Burgin and The Texas Tradition will perform at a country and western dance 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Ave. D in Temple.
Friday
The Good Ole’ Boys bad will perform country music 6 p.m. Friday at Fry’s Restaurant, 802 S. Main St. in Belton.
———
DJ Desperado will perform 9 p.m. Friday at Club 190, 3232 U.S. Highway 190 in Temple.
———
A country and western dance will take place 8 p.m. Friday at In the Mood Ballroom, 13 S. Main St. in Temple.
———
Weldon Henson will perform 9 p.m. Friday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Saturday
Touch of Class will perform at a Stardust Ballroom Dance Group dance 7:30 p.m. Saturday at In the Mood Ballroom, 13 S. Main St. in Temple.
———
Wayworn Traveler will perform 7 p.m. Saturday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
———
Dave Jorgenson will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Sunday
Johnny Bohlin and the Fairweather Winds will perform 4 p.m. Sunday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Monday
An opening reception for “The Beautiful,” a traveling art exhibit from the national organization Christians in the Visual Arts, will take place 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Baugh Center for the Visual Arts, 812 Shine St. in Belton.
