The Stream

This combination of images shows promotional art for "Sherwood," a series premiering Oct. 4 on Britbox, left, "The Redeem Team," a documentary premiering Oct. 7 on Netflix and "Luckiest Girl Alive," a film premiering Oct. 7 on Netflix.

 (Britbox/Netflix/Netflix via AP)

The following is a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.