Central Texas is getting an early start on Easter this weekend with several egg-cellent events planned, including an Underwater Easter Egg Hunt and Easter on the Farm. Other events include Hog Fest 2021, a fundraiser for children in emotional need; two festivals in Salado; and a fun run in Temple.
Salado festivals
Salado is gearing up for spring’s Texas Wine and Rogue Art Festival, March 27-28, which will again coincide with the village’s Wildflower Arts and Crafts Festival.
Visitors have a chance to take in the Texas Wine and Rogue Art Festival, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, at the Salado Winery and Salado Wine Seller, 841 N. Main St. They have a short walk to the Wildflower Arts and Crafts Festival at the Salado Civic Center, 601 N. Main St.
Unlike past years, those wishing to partake in wine tastings at the Texas Wine and Rogue Art Festival must sign up for time slots to allow for proper social distancing.
For reservations and information visit saladowinefestival.com.
The Wildflower Arts and Crafts Festival will feature Handcrafted items from all over the state, including woodworking, jewelry, original paintings, photography, pottery, toy makers, soap makers, knitting, crochet and embroidery.
For information visit tinyurl.com/ygddjpbj.
Underwater Easter Egg Hunt
The Temple Parks and Recreation Department will hold its annual Underwater Easter Egg Hunt 1 p.m. Sunday in the indoor pool at Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Ave. D in Temple.
This event is intended for children ages 3-9. Tickets are $5 each and those who would like to participate must preregister online at http://bit.ly/3pu2Ixp. Participants will need to sign up for time slots by age: 1-1:50 p.m. for children ages 3-5 and 2-2:50 p.m. for children ages 6-9.
For information call 254-298-5930. COVID-19 safety measures will be in place at this event.
Easter on the Farm
The Robinson Family Farm, 3780 White Owl Lane in Temple, will hold Easter on the Farm from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 27-28 and April 3-4.
The event will include a helicopter Easter egg drop, yard games, visits with the Easter Bunny, and more. Those who wish to participate in the helicopter egg drop are asked to bring their own Easter baskets. Admission is $9.95 in advance and $12.95 at the gate. For tickets and information visit therobinsonfamilyfarm.com.
Jeremiah’s Ice Spring Leap Fun Run
Jeremiah’s Italian Ice will hold the Spring Leap 10K and 1K Fun Run 8:30 a.m. Saturday at 7920 Honeysuckle Drive in Temple.
This is a chip-timed event and it is part of the Cen-Tex Series.
Awards will be given to the overall top male and female finishers as well as the top three finishers per age group.
To register, visit runsignup.com/Race/TX/Temple/jeremiahsice. Cost to participate is $35 for the 10K and $10 for the 1K fun run.
COVID-19 safety measures will be in place at this event.
James Taylor Tribute
Bill “Sweet Baby James” Griese will perform a James Taylor tribute concert 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple. This concert also will be live streamed.
Griese will perform James Taylor hits such as “Fire & Rain,” “You’ve Got a Friend,” “Sweet Baby James,” and more.
Tickets are $25 each and are available by clicking on the “shows” link at cacarts.org. Seating is limited to allow for social distancing and patrons also will be asked to wear a mask inside the CAC.
Just Between Friends sale
The annual Just Between Friends Bell County sale will take place this weekend at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121. The sale features used clothing, children’s toys and more.
The sale will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday; from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday; and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $2 for anyone age 12 and older. Admission will be free on Sunday, which also is half price day.
No Large bags will be allowed. JBF shopping bags will be provided. Patrons may also bring a laundry basket in lieu of shopping bags.
For information and tickets, visit www.bellcountyexpo. com/events.
Patrons will be asked to follow social distancing and other COVID-19 safety measures.
Historic Escapes!
The Bell County Museum will host Historic Escapes!, an escape-room style game, Friday evening.
During the event, participants must work together to solve a crime within 60 minutes and make their escape.
Tickets are $10 per person and participants must preregister for this event with three available time slots: 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Games are limited to six guests per time slot and participants must be age 18 or older. To register, visit www.bellcountymuseum.org.
COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed during this event.
Ruck march
Team RWB will hold a ruck march 1 p.m. Saturday at Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St. in Temple.
The three-mile march is open to all ages. There is no cost to participate.
Camp Like a Girl Scout
The Girl Scouts of Central Texas are hosting Camp Like a Girl Scout from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Camp Kachina, located on Camp Kachina Road in Morgan’s Point Resort.
The purpose of this free event is to introduce girls to the local Girl Scouts program. Activities will include sling shots and orienteering. Social distancing and other COVID-19 safety measures will be followed.
Those who wish to participate must register for a time slot at https://tinyurl.com /4zuk2fzp. For information contact Charity Mojica at Charitym@gsctx.org.
Salado UMC Easter egg hunt
Salado United Methodist Church will hold an Easter egg hunt 2 p.m. Sunday at 650 Royal St. in Salado.
The event, which is free and open to the public, will include an egg hunt, games and visits with the Easter Bunny.
Fundraisers
St. Joseph Springfest meal
As part of its annual Springfest celebration, St. Joseph Catholic Church, 20120 Farm Road 485 in Cyclone, will hold a fundraising meal 11 a.m. Sunday.
Plates cost $10 each and include home-fried chicken, sausage and all the trimmings.
This will be a drive-through only event and it is open to the public. Proceeds from the meal will help support the church and its ministry.
St. Luke fish fry
The Knights of Columbus of St. Luke Catholic Church, 2807 Oakdale Drive in Temple, will hold a fish fry 5-7 p.m. Friday. Dine in will not be available; this will be a drive-through event only.
Plates cost $10 each and include fried fish and sides.
Proceeds from this event will help support the council’s public service projects.
KC Council No. 3444 fish fry
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 3444 along with KJT Society No. 144 will sponsor a fish fry 5-7 p.m. Friday at the KC Hall, 2218 W. Ave. D in Temple.
Plates cost $10 each and include two boneless fish fillets, three sides, and a drink (baked fish also is available). A child’s plate, which features one fillet, costs $6. Desserts will be available for an extra donation. To-go plates will be available.
Proceeds from the sale will benefit St. Mary’s Catholic School.
Barbecue benefit
Bikers Against Child Abuse will host Hog Fest 2021, a barbecue fundraiser, from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Horney Toad Harley-Davidson, 7454 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple.
The event will feature barbecue plates, prize drawings and more. Proceeds from the event will help children in emotional need.
Petting zoo fundraiser
Tiny Hooves Rescue and Petting Zoo will hold a fundraiser from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday Immanuel Baptist Church, 1401 W. Central Ave. in Temple.
Admission is $15 and includes a petting zoo and bounce house. Participants will have the opportunity to get photos with baby ducks, goats and other animals. The event also will include a food truck and a silent auction.
All proceeds will benefit the Tiny Hooves rescue program.
