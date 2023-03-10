Film-Champions

This image released by Focus Features shows, from left, Kevin Iannucci, Kaitlin Olson, James Day Keith, Madison Tevlin, Cheech Marin and Woody Harrelson in a scene from "Champions."

 Focus Features/AP

NEW YORK — The new comedy “Champions” stars Woody Harrelson and Kaitlin Olson, but the veteran actors have tough competition for the spotlight with some charismatic newcomers.