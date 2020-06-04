A close encounter of the musical kind is coming this weekend as local band Martian Folk invades Bold Republic Brewing Company in Belton.
This show is one among many planned as area venues reopen following the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions. Other events coming up this weekend include a community garage sale in Westphalia, a First Friday shopping event in Temple and a 5K fun run in Jarrell.
Live music
Martian Folk will perform 7 p.m. Friday at Bold Republic Brewing Company.
“I’m excited to get back to playing live music. It’s what I love more than anything in the world. There is nothing that matches the energy of playing live for people,” said Garrett Askins, lead singer for Martian Folk.
Bold Republic Brewing Company is located at 206 N. Penelope St. in Belton.
Another Central Texas brewery, Barrow Brewing Company, also will have live music performances this weekend. Nate Guthrie will perform 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jim Gregg and the Full Band will play 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and South of Jupiter will close out the weekend with a performance 4 p.m. Sunday at the brewery. Barrow Brewing Company is located at 108 Royal St. in Salado.
For those who want to get a jump start on live music earlier in the week, nerd rockers The Spazmatics will perform 6 p.m. Thursday at Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave. in Belton. The band, decked out in nerdy costumes, covers hits from the 1980s and more. The show is free for adults 21 and over and children 12 and younger. All others must pay $10 for entry.
Local music group Onearth will release their new single and perform 7 p.m. Saturday at Arusha’s Coffee Shop, 126 N. East St. in Belton. The event will pay tribute to first responders and healthcare workers. Arusha’s will be sponsoring a tab for local first responders and healthcare workers. A percentage of dine-in or to-go orders on Saturday will go toward paying that tab.
First Friday
Central Texans who want to support local businesses should check out First Friday in downtown Temple. At 5 p.m. the first Friday of each month, businesses and restaurants in the downtown area stay open a little later for shopping, live music, and happy hour specials.
For addresses, directions and more information about participating merchants, call Dan Kelleher at 254-298-5378 or visit discovertemple.com.
Community garage sale
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 13902 of Westphalia will hold a community wide garage sale from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Westphalia Parish Hall Pavilion, 144 C.R. 3000 on State Highway 320 in Westphalia.
Those interested in participating in the garage sale are asked to contact Teresa Jezisek at 254-931-0120 or Ken Jezisek at 512-927-6581 to reserve a space/booth area. There is no fee to have a space. Set-up time will begin at 6 a.m. Saturday morning.
5K fun run
The Bookin-It JCL 5K will take place 8 a.m. Saturday at Jarrell High School, 1100 FM 487 in Jarrell. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Jarrell Community Library.
Check-in and a wellness fair will start at 7 a.m. The fun run is open to all ages and abilities. Participants are encouraged to dress as their favorite storybook characters. The event also will include a toddler dash, music and games.
To register, visit runsignup.com/race/tx/jarrell/ bookinitforjcl.
Farmer’s markets
Farmer’s markets will continue this weekend across Central Texas.
The Temple farmers market opens at 7 a.m. today at West Temple Park (off West Adams behind Temple Fire Station No. 7). The market is open every Tuesday and Thursday
Before going, the city suggests reviewing the safety guidelines and recommendations at https://bit.ly/ 3cDEb3o. Among the recommended guidelines, the city requests patrons refrain from shopping in groups, get in and get out as quickly as possible, maintain social distancing, pay with cards if they can and wear gloves and facemasks.
For vendor information, contact Daniel Lara at 254-624-4718.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, will host a farmer’s market 9 a.m. Saturday. The market offers local produce, meat, plants and more.
The market will be spread across the grounds of the brewery to help ensure social distancing guidelines due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The farmer’s market will conclude about 1 p.m. The market takes place every Saturday throughout the summer. KD Hill, Barrow Brewing Company co-owner, said the brewery is considering extending the farmer’s market through the fall.
Farmers or growers who would like to participate are asked to email kd@barrowbrewing.com.
The Beltonian
The Beltonian, located at 219 East Central Ave. in Belton, is celebrating the 35th anniversary of the movie “The Goonies” and has showings through Saturday. “The Land Before Time” begins showing Monday.
Every Saturday morning from 8-10 a.m. the theater serves a continental breakfast while patrons watch their favorite classic cartoons. Breakfast includes cereals, fruit, bagels, and more. Cost is $7 plus tax.
The theater shows classic movies.
For more information visit thebeltoniantheatre.com.
Museum exhibits
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is displaying “Historic Bell County Through the Lens of Margaret Bowles Williamson.”
For information about the museum visit www.bellcountymuseum.org or call 254-933-5243.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Ave B, is displaying “After Promontory: 150 Years of Transcontinental Railroading” through Sept. 30.
For more information visit the museum’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/templerrhm.
Telegram staff writers Richard Douglas and Marcus Hood contributed to this report.