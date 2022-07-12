A state district judge on Tuesday denied a bond reduction request for a Temple teenager charged in a robbery that left a man shot during a drug deal.
Reginald Brown, 18, of Temple, has been in the Bell County Jail since May 5, 2021, charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony. His bond is set at $100,000.
During a hearing in the 426th District Court, presided by Steven Duskie, the judge denied the reduction.
The case has been handled by 27th District Court Judge John Gauntt, who reduced a $200,000 by half on July 7, 2021. Gauntt was unavailable for the hearing Tuesday since he was presiding in a jury trial.
Duskie heard from Angela McDade, Brown’s mother, about the family’s financial hardship, which prevented them from posting bail.
“It is the passage of time that we are bringing to the court’s attention,” said Bobby Barina, a court-appointed attorney representing Brown. “He does not have the resources to make a bond. If the court reduces the bond drastically to $10,000, it would help.”
Bell County Assistant District Attorney Mike Bedford said the bond was in place for the public’s safety.
“We don’t think the bond had anything to do with his ability to make the bond, but the fact of the crimes,” he said. “We care about the safety of the victims. We don’t believe those facts have changed. We respectfully ask that bond remains at $100,000.”
The charge stems from a May 4, 2021, shooting on the 1300 block of South 17th Street.
A man suffering from two gunshot wounds told Temple Police Officers that he went to a local park for a drug deal when he was approached by four people, including two in ski masks, who pointed firearms at him and demanded he handed them marijuana he thought he was selling, according to an arrest affidavit.
As part of the investigation, the affidavit said, officers learned the man tried to drive off when the assailants began to fire at him and his vehicle, hitting him in the arm and the head.
The man told officers he recognized some of the assailants, including Brown.
Brown denied any involvement and “told police he was at his home the entire night,” according to the affidavit. However, two suspects confirmed Brown “was present and involved in the robbery.”
Police searched Brown’s home for evidence.
“Reginald Brown’s home was searched, and in (his) bedroom, a ski mask was found, and a pair of shoes with blood on them were found,” the affidavit said. “In interviews conducted by Temple police, the only person they (the suspects) noticed bleeding was the victim…. Reginald Brown told police the blood on his shoe was from a fight at school months prior. Police thought the blood on the shoe was still reddish and was relatively fresh; they did not believe the blood was months old.
Brown remained jailed Tuesday in lieu of a $100,000 bond.
He is expected to appear before Gauntt on July 21 for a pretrial hearing.