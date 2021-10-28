Santa is making a special trip to Temple on Saturday, Dec. 4, to visit with children at the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum. Tickets will be available beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, on www.centraltexastickets.com
Tickets are $5, plus fees. Children 2 and under are free. Only 250 tickets are available for each of three time slots: 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Each ticket includes a visit with Santa and a gift bag for children.
Visitors will have the opportunity to marvel at the sights and sounds of the holiday season as they wander through the winter lights on the Santa Fe Plaza and enjoy Christmas music. Hot chocolate will be available for purchase from Kona Ice.
General museum admission will be closed on Dec. 4 to prepare for Santa’s visit.