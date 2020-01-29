Auditions for Temple Civic Theatre’s production of “Beehive: The 60s Musical” will take place 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday.
Performance dates are March 27 through April 5.
“Beehive” is the ultimate celebration of 1960’s female empowerment. Featuring such timeless classics as “My Boyfriend’s Back,” “Be My Baby,” “Son of a Preacher Man,” and “Me and Bobby McGee,” “Beehive” nostalgically recalls the days of miniskirts, transistor radios and flower power.
Told from the perspective of six young women who came of age in this enigmatic decade, these young ladies look back on a host of issues ranging from their first Beehive Dance to the challenges faced by the nation — all accomplished by a vast array of the most celebrated and memorable songs of the era.
Those auditioning should prepare 16 to 32 bars of a song that shows their voice, preferable in the style of the show. Dress in preparation of dance/movement.
Priscilla Santana will direct with the assistance of music director Samuel Davis II and choreographer Hayley Dugger.
For more information, visit TempleCivicTheatre.org.
Musical Theatre Dance Workshop
TCT will also offer a Musical Theatre Dance Workshop every week in February to teach techniques and routines to help prepare for dance auditions and performances.
Instructor Cameron Jackson is a previous member of the Texas Metropolitan Ballet company. He will teach the future actors and actresses of local theaters the basic steps and techniques to succeed in any dance audition.
Classes will be held 5-6 p.m. every Thursday in February for ages 8 to 18 years old.
For registration, call 254-778-4751.