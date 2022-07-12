The Smithsonian’s traveling exhibition “¡Pleibol! In the Barrios and the Big Leagues / En los barrios y las grandes ligas,” a display in both English and Spanish, is now open at the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum.
The exhibit will be displayed at the museum, 315 W. Ave. B in downtown Temple, through Saturday, Oct. 8.
The museum exhibit highlights the history and culture of Latinos, and their impact on American culture and society through the lens of baseball, according to a city of Temple news release.
“It also captures the excitement of the game, from community baseball teams to the Major League Baseball, highlighting how baseball has brought people together regardless of race, class and gender,” the release said.
Temple is one of 15 cities that the traveling exhibition will visit through 2025.
“The display has been made possible through close collaborations with over 30 partners in 14 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico to bring visibility to Latino community histories through baseball,” the release said. “Smithsonian curators collaborated with partners and local communities across the country to document and preserve baseball stories at the heart of Latino communities.”
The exhibit was organized by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service in collaboration with the National Museum of American History. The exhibit received support from the Cordoba Corp. and Linda Alvarado, and federal support from the Latino Initiatives Pool, administered by the Smithsonian Latino Center.