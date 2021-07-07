Let the show go on.
Temple Civic Theater will present its first full-audience production since before the COVID-19 pandemic with a new show featuring music from many generations.
The show — 5 Til Places: A musical Revue — will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday at TCT.
The revue is co-directed by Priscilla Santana and Trey Shonkwiler.
“The production will include Broadway songs and contemporary tunes from the Golden Age through modern contemporary musical theater,” Shonkwiler said.
According to Santana, the cast includes actors of all ages.
“We’re excited to be featuring a cast from our youth all the way up to our veteran performers that have been on the Temple Civic Theater stage for many years,” she said.
Cast member Martha Satterwhite said 5 Til Places is uplifting and will welcome the community back into the live theater at TCT.
Tickets may be purchased at www.TempleCivicTheatre.com.
The TCT box office is open Tuesday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. and one hour before each performance.
For additional information, call (254) 778-4751.