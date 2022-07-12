Bell County residents will have to look elsewhere Wednesday if they want to renew their vehicle’s registration.
Tax Assessor-Collector Shay Luedeke, who runs the county’s vehicle registration office, announced his office’s one-day closure to the public Tuesday afternoon. He said that the offices would be closed six out of the next seven Wednesdays for needed training and the clearing of backlogged work.
The days the office will be closed include July 13, 20, 27 and Aug. 10, 17 and 24, with the department to reassess its progress after.
Residents, Luedeke said, can visit an H-E-B or Brookshire Brothers in Bell County for their registrations. He said they can also go online through TxDMV.gov or on the Texas by Texas phone application.
“Our offices have been extremely busy with walk-in customers,” Luedeke said. “With internal turnover, our dedicated dealer clerks have had to shift to helping customers instead of working on dealer transactions to keep up with the load.”
County officials said the office currently has 38 full-time employees, with two open positions. Five of the current employees were hired this year and six others were hired last year.
While there are few open positions, Luedeke said that it can take new hires between six and nine months to complete their training and be able to handle all types of transactions.
Luedeke said most of the county’s offices, such as those in Temple, Belton and Killeen, will work on their own backlogs while also undergoing needed training.
“Each office has a backlog of dealer work except the Fort Hood branch,” Luedeke said. “Fort Hood staff will pick up dealer work from our Killeen office to help out. We also have some mandatory training modules to complete for the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles to maintain our access to the Departments Registration and Title System.”
Luedeke said he only gave residents a single day notice of the change to help encourage them to search for other options locally.