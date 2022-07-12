A summer cool down in gas prices is providing some economic relief for motorists as Temple and Belton stations are now selling gasoline for about $4 a gallon.
The drop of about 20 cents was signaled last week when lower gas prices were seen on the western side of Bell County.
The cheapest gas price in Temple on Tuesday was $3.99 per gallon of regular unleaded at the Cefco station at 1212 W. Central Ave, GasBuddy.com showed.
H-E-B at 1206 W. Adams Ave. had the second-lowest price at $4.03, followed by $4.05 at two stations — Cefco at 605 N. Third St. and the Valero/Circle K at 101 W. Ave. H, according to the website.
The average gas price in the state is $4.20 a gallon — 45 cents lower than the national average, according to AAA Texas.
The organization said the dip in the national average for a gallon of gas occurred despite a slight rise in demand, likely related to July 4th holiday automobile travel when an estimated 42 million hit the nation’s roads for the holiday weekend.
“Usually, more people buying gas would lead to higher pump prices,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson, said in a news release. “But the price for oil, the main ingredient in gasoline, has fallen and is hovering around $100 a barrel. Less expensive oil usually means less expensive gas.”
Texas led the nation with the biggest drop — 18 cents — in gas prices, AAA Texas said.
Belton stations reflected a similar price drop.
The cheapest gas price was $3.99, recorded at the Cefco stations at 601 E. Sixth Ave and 912 E. Central Ave., GasBuddy.com reported.
In the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area, the average price for regular unleaded is $4.10, 20 cents lower than the average last week.
One month ago, the regional average was $4.64.
The average price in July 2021 was $2.78 a gallon, according to the organization.
Texas remains one of the 10 least expense markets for gasoline in the national. In addition to the Lone Star State, South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee, North Carolina and Kentucky have the country’s lowest gas prices, AAA reported.