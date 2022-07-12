A small business owner in downtown Temple has big plans for later this year to help with local economic development efforts.
Ademaris Price, owner of the Lenna Lane boutique in The Hub, plans on organizing a monthly market this fall in downtown Temple. The monthly gathering of vendors and food trucks will be called the Downtown Trade Day and is planned for the third weekend of each month in the fall, spring and winter.
Price said she hopes to start holding the event sometime in September or October after she moves into her own space at 18 S. First St.
The idea for the event, Price said, came from the Belton Market Days event held each month in March, April, May, September, October and November by the Downtown Belton Business Alliance.
“Belton has such a wonderful market and they use the entire downtown area,” Price said. “I know it benefited me as a startup company, so I just want to be able to offer the same thing here in Temple. I am very passionate about small businesses.”
Price said she hopes the event will eventually grow to include most of downtown Temple and will help bring residents to both vendors and existing businesses.
Dan Kelleher, the Temple main street manager, said Price’s proposed event fits into what the organization has tried to promote recently.
The downtown area, Kelleher said, currently has First Friday events on the first weekend of each month while a farmers market is held on the second weekend.
“Over the past six months to a year, members of our promotion committee have said that our First Fridays have been very successful but we need to maintain that and move on to other parts of the month,” Kelleher said. “The reason, especially down in the area of the food truck plaza, is that the food trucks report they do well when there are programmed activities such as First Friday. When there are not programmed activities, they don’t do as well.”
Price said she plans to work with the local food trucks, especially those at The Yard food truck plaza across from her new boutique’s location.
The food truck plaza, Price said, is a great place to visit but sadly not enough people know about it yet.
Price said she hopes that this gathering will shine a spotlight on these food trucks and other local small businesses that people are currently unaware of.
“I just feel like there are so many good businesses but they just don’t have a place to sell,” Price said. “I understand that because that was my issue for a long time.”