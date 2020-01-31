The Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center is presenting professional book reviewers and storytellers throughout the year as part of its humanities programs at the CAC, in the tradition of the Review Club.
All guests are welcomed to attend the series of events throughout the year. Reviews are held 2 p.m. in a CAC ballroom, followed by refreshments.
This year there is a series of monthly reviews through March 5. The next storyteller will be Decee Cornish on Tuesday. Cornish will present “You can pick your friends but you can’t pick… Stories about friends, family and events that influence my life and the world around me.”
Raised in Houston’s Fifth Ward, Cornish attended Prairie View University, then joined the military and served around the world. He traveled and lived among peoples of five continents experiencing their culture, learning their history and hearing their stories. He began his storytelling career at a non-profit youth facility for disadvantaged and at-risk children. Cornish uses his stories to teach, motivate, inspire and often just to entertain. He continues to bring smiles and laughter to troubled youth through the “I Have a Dream” Foundation and “Stop the Violence” program. Cornish received numerous storytelling awards including the prestigious John Henry Faulk Award for “outstanding contributions to the art of storytelling.”
Cornish’s programs include plenty of audience participation with drumming and music providing fun for all. Texas, Civil War, multicultural, United States and world histories are some of the many curriculum-related programs available. He performs ghost stories, myths, tall tales, multicultural folktales or just fun stories for entertainment. For more than 20 years, Cornish has provided storytelling in schools, libraries, local and national festival, corporate and special events. He has been a featured storyteller at festivals where he entertained audiences big and small of all ages.
The next review to save the date for is March 5. Susan Boone will review “Learning to See” by Elise Hooper.
Save the dates for these first Tuesdays of designated months, for reviews year-round. Individual tickets cost $8 and can be purchased at the door.
For more information, call 254-773-9926.