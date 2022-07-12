A zoning change that would have brought a new RV and cabin park to Belton failed to reach a supermajority vote during a Belton City Council meeting Tuesday.
Council members Dan Kirkley, Stephanie O’Banion and Daniel Bucher voted in favor of the zoning change, while Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter and council members David K. Leigh and John Holmes voted against it. Place 3 Councilman Craig Pearson was absent from the meeting and did not cast a vote. Six votes were needed for the measure to pass.
The proposed development would be on a 15.8-acre property at 2406 Lake Road, which received its agricultural zoning district designation in 1978 and is currently developed as a 50-space mobile home park.
However, just 14 homes are currently on the site, according to the city of Belton.
Although the developer submitted a revised proposal — after the City Council voted 4-3 in opposition of a similar zoning change request last March — for 36 cabins, 41 leasable RV spaces, an office/clubhouse, a boat rental area and a series of outdoor amenities on the site, many neighboring residents continued to protest the zoning change amendment.
“I’m proud of my neighborhood … and I think that this is a terrible idea,” Macy Petru, who resides in the nearby upscale Red Rock Hills subdivision, said during public comments on Tuesday. “I chose to live in an upscale neighborhood and not near a resort and not near an RV park. The traffic and the clientele that this could potentially bring, I think, would lower what the Belton community is coming to become. I feel that RVs belong around the lake and recreation.gov has plenty of sites to offer that to people who choose to camp in cabins or RVs and things like that.”
Kirby Bailey, a fellow Red Rock Hills resident, also urged against the measure.
“I just bought my property in April and I chose that house specifically because it backed up to a really nice, quiet, wooded area,” she said. “I don’t think the location is appropriate and I really chose my house based on what it backed up to and I would really hate to see that change.”
Yet some Belton residents, including Gregory Daniel — who resides in the Dawson Ranch subdivision — was in favor of the zoning change as it would have contributed to northern Belton becoming an “anchor for tourism.”
“A resort with cabins makes perfect sense surrounded by these businesses and directly across from beautiful Lake Belton,” he said in an email to Belton planner Tina Moore. “The resistance from homeowners is nothing new. Not in my backyard is a common obstacle.”
However, the Belton resident emphasized his confusion about the recent complaints.
“The property was a trailer park long before the homes were built,” Daniel said. “This trailer park contained RV trailers. The owner is wanting to upgrade his establishment by investing $6 million. The owner has listened to homeowner concerns and appears to have made many accommodations to address all concerns.”
Belton resident Brenda Howard agreed and highlighted how a RV and cabin park would be beneficial to the local economy.
“I strongly recommend approval of the rezoning,” she said during public comments on Tuesday. “It is apparent that Belton is experiencing a tourism travel growth and we need to be prepared for accommodating this kind of business. This business model will generate more revenue than (residential) rooftops and quite frankly it is in the perfect location for this type of business.”
Jason William, a partner with property owner Piyush Sharma on the project, noted how many residents in the Red Rock Hills community were unaware of that revenue implication.
“I was able to walk the neighborhood and meet a lot of the neighbors this past weekend,” he said. “There are quite a few people in support of it and quite a few people who are not really aware of what this thing is going to do from a tax standpoint. Every dollar spent in our resort is $3 that is going to be spent in the city at a different restaurant. I do think that it’s the right location.”
Sharma echoed that sentiment and stressed how he would do his best to respect his neighbors.
“I would never bring nuisance to Belton because I’m a citizen of Belton,” he said. “I respect my neighbors because my neighbors are my friends and my friends are my family. So their concern is my priority and I will do the best from my side.”
However, not enough City Council members were persuaded.
“I know it is a great improvement from what is there now but it really doesn’t fit the (Future Land Use Map plan), and there are a lot of folks who built homes and done things in that area that have long term investments and concerns,” Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter said. “I would see it developed but I don’t think it’s the right location for what we’re talking about.”