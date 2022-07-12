A 20-year-old Temple man accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old in 2019 was denied a bond reduction request during a Tuesday court hearing.
Cyvonne Daiquet Simmons is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony. Simmons remained jailed on a $150,000 bond since July 2019, according to jail records.
His bond was initially reduced to $75,000 on Aug. 16, 2019, and he was released from the Bell County Jail, court records showed.
On Feb. 25, 2020, Simmons was arrested for violating the terms of his release and a $150,000 bond was put back in place.
During a hearing Tuesday at the 426th Judicial District Court, Judge Steven Duskie denied the motion citing Simmons’ previous violation.
Simmons testified on his behalf and said he would follow the rules and stay away from the victim.
“I did not follow the rules,” he said, citing his previous release. “It was my 18th birthday, and I went to the mall with some friends and did not return in time for my curfew.”
Bell County Assistant District Attorney Shirley Strimple told Duskie that Simmons needed a high bond to protect the community.
“We are opposed to a bond reduction,” she said. “The alleged victim was 11. He can’t follow the rules. The last place he needs to be at is the mall.”
Zachary Boyd, Simmons’ court-appointed defense attorney, said his client had learned his lesson after being in jail for more than two years and deserved the chance to be out of jail to prepare for his trial.
“Other than going to the mall, there is nothing else that is alleged,” Boyd said. “I believe in innocent until proven guilty. I think he merits another opportunity to be out.”
Duskie attentively read documents on the case for about 10 minutes before denying the motion and asking the attorneys to be prepared to move on the matter by Aug. 5, when a pretrial hearing is scheduled.
Simmons and the girl were among a group of juveniles that, on June 6, 2019, were loitering at the Candlewood Suites, 1850 Scott Blvd., according to an arrest affidavit.
The juveniles asked how old they had to be to rent a hotel room, and the employee called the Temple Police Department, the affidavit said.
The girl was interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center later that month, and the affidavit said she told a forensic interviewer she had allegedly been having sex with Simmons at a construction site near Rosa’s Café on June 6, 2019.
Investigators interviewed Simmons in July 2019. He reportedly confessed to have sex with the girl, the affidavit said.
If found guilty, Simmons faces a jail sentence between five and 99 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000, according to the Texas Penal Code.
Simmons remained at the Bell County Jail Tuesday in lieu of the $150,000 bond.