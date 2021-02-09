Patricia Ann (Combs) Roberts, age 80 of Temple, passed away Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at her home. A private family service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Crockett, Texas at the family plot.
Patricia was born on October 27, 1940 to S. G. and Mary Combs in Pasadena, Texas. She was a graduate of Clear Creek High School, Class of 1958; and of Stephen F. Austin University, Class of 1975.
Patricia is preceded in death by her parents, S. G. and Mary Combs; brother, Robert W. Combs; and grandchildren, J. T. Cottle, Kami Leigh Roberts and Jeffrey William Roberts.
Those left to honor and cherish her memory are her daughter, Tracy S. Cottle; son, Jeffrey Robin Roberts; daughter, Kelly Kimberly Roberts; 4 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Texas Home Health Care Hospice, and specifically Jill and Jennifer.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.
