Dear Readers: Instead of cramming everything into your suitcase, you can pack it more efficiently if you take the following five steps.
1. Put the heavy items on the bottom of the suitcase so they don’t squash your clothing. And the “bottom” means the side that is the bottom when the suitcase is picked up.
2. Place shoes sole to sole, with the heel of one shoe touching the toe of the other. Put small items like socks and underwear into shoes to save space.
3. Roll clothes instead of folding them, to prevent wrinkling.
4. Bring travel or trial-size toiletries to save space.
5. Put a business card with your cellphone number inside your bag in case it is lost.
— Heloise