Dear Annie: I am the mother of four adult children. I have many happy memories of all their childhoods, including birthdays, graduations and other milestones. I feel I have wonderful relationships with three of them (and their spouses).
The fourth has been challenging, to say the least. He rarely visits and seems uncomfortable and angry around me.
Everything I know about his life I find out from his siblings. He has some substance abuse issues that he refuses to acknowledge — I think that’s part of what is going on. It’s certainly not where I imagined we would be at this stage of our lives.
How do I proceed? He doesn’t seem open to, or capable of, letting me in. Is there hope for a relationship when it’s one-sided? Do I just ignore the behavior and hope he comes around? I love him dearly, but liking him is becoming more difficult.
— Sad and Hopeless
Dear Sad and Hopeless: Where there is love, there is hope. Your relationship with your son can certainly be saved. Since your three other children have a good relationship with him, ask them whether they can help him acknowledge his substance abuse issues. He must be treated for that, first and foremost, because until then, you are not dealing with him but the substances altering his brain and personality.
Ignoring his behavior won’t do him any favors. It sounds like he is hurting, and when someone is hurting, there is nothing like a family member showing they care. Maybe your other children will be able to get through to him. Even if he continues to push you away, just come back to him with love.
