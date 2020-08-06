Dear Heloise: I know you’re a big fan of vinegar, but is it safe to clean my toilet? I have a septic system.
— Glenna in Indiana
Glenna, absolutely! Vinegar is safe and milder than caustic cleaners designed for the toilet, and those commercial cleaning agents can eat away the good bacteria in your septic system.
To safely and inexpensively clean your toilet bowls, pour a generous glug of vinegar, followed by a heavy sprinkling of baking soda, into the bowl. While the mixture is bubbling up, scrub the bowl (get under the rim, too). Let it soak for 30 minutes and flush. That’s it - clean bowl. Just another reason to keep lots of vinegar at home for cleaning many, many surfaces! For really stubborn toilet bowl stains, use undiluted vinegar directly on the stain and scrub with a brush.
— Heloise
Where to write: Got a hint you want to share? Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000; or email Heloise@Heloise.com.