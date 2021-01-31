Dear Heloise: You had an article some time ago when you discussed methods to reuse slivers of soap. I’ve been doing this for 40 years. I start with about 20 slivers of soap, and I like to use different colors of soap because they make interesting patterns when they’re combined. A container for my new soap bar? A coffee cup.
I heat it in the microwave on high for a maximum of 10 seconds. When the soap is thoroughly heated, I use a spoon to level off the top of the soap. When I’m finished, I put the soap in the freezer overnight.
I prefer the shape of the newly created bar of soap to the ones from the soap factories. The new shape fits the palm of my hand. It’s easier to hold, to pick up and to handle.
— John S., Dallas, Texas
