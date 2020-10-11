Dear Annie: Your response to “Missing Love” was spot on. My beloved husband passed away eight years ago. It was not only his death that I had to deal with but the death of life as I knew it. Attending a spousal grief support group and being around other people who “got it” gave me the most comfort. Now, I help lead the group to pay it forward. Nothing can prepare you for widowhood, but people can help you through it.
I know. I’ve been there.
— Know from Experience
Dear Experience: Thank you for your letter. I am sorry for your loss but happy to hear that you have found support through meeting others with similar experiences.
