Dear Readers: When trimming up your Christmas tree, don’t toss the trimmed branches. Their scent is beautiful, and the trimmings are great for decorating, trimming the mantle, forming into a wreath with some holly berries. One caveat, though: Some of these can be extremely poisonous to pets and people. Keep trimmings up, up and away.
In case of poisoning, have the phone number of the National Capital Poison Center handy: 1-800-222-1222.
— Heloise
