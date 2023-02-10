Dear Heloise: I never liked garden gloves because they allowed dirt and water in through the fabric. This didn’t protect my hands, and dirt got under my nails, which required a lot of scrubbing to get out. Instead, I now use the same type of rubber glove I use when washing dishes. Dirt does not get under my nails — and no more plantar warts. If I use hand lotion before I put my rubber gloves on, my hands feel like they’re in a mini-spa.
Most Popular
Articles
- Lake Belton athletes celebrate college commitments
- Back from the brink: Restoration of Texas horned lizards to past habitats underway
- Mr. Gatti’s PIzza returning to Temple after 30-year absence
- Temple Feed & Supply to move to larger location in SE Temple
- Temple man charged with intoxication manslaughter in traffic death
- Temple athletes set for college careers
- Temple College construction to begin in spring
- UPDATE: UMHB announces largest planned anonymous gift to-date of $50 million
- UPDATE: Ex-officer DeCruz not guilty in fatal shooting of Temple resident
- Motorist killed in North Temple crash