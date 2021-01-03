Dear Heloise: My dog really likes bananas. Are they OK for him to eat?
— Leigh A. in Oklahoma
Leigh, bananas actually are an OK snack for dogs. Bananas are rich in potassium and high in fiber. A delicious snack for man or dog? A banana bite with a small amount of peanut butter!
A couple of caveats: Only give bananas occasionally; their sugar content can be high, which can lead to tummy trouble; and the banana peel is, of course, not edible. Toss it in the compost. Check with your veterinarian about bananas and other healthy snacks for dogs.
— Heloise
