Dear Heloise: My grandchildren live in another state, and I travel to see them several times a year. I love taking photos, capturing their expressions and recording all our activities. I make scrapbooks of our visits to give to them someday. When we’re together, we view the books while talking about our special times.
— Kathy L, The Traveling Grandma
Kathy, this is a great way to give your grandchildren happy, loving memories for them to think back to when they are adults. A photograph can be more than just a picture.
It can be a thousand words and a million memories.
Where to write: Got a hint you want to share? Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000. Send a fax to 1-210-HELOISE, or email Heloise@Heloise.com.