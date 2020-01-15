Dear Heloise: How do you store (save) onions, potatoes and bananas? Cabbage and lettuce? I buy bananas for one week, and they turn brown and mushy! Waste! If I put them in the fridge, my family won’t eat them cold and they still turn brown.
— Eva M., Mount Airy, N.C.
Eva, it’s always best to buy fresh produce as you need it. However, if you want to store potatoes and onions, put them someplace dry, cool and preferably dark, but not the refrigerator. Cabbage and lettuce go in the refrigerator; uncooked cabbage should be placed in a plastic bag or plastic wrap and kept in the refrigerator. Cooked cabbage keeps about three to four days.
Lettuce usually lasts five to seven days in the refrigerator. Remember, lettuce can harbor E. coli bacteria, so it’s best eaten as soon as it’s bought. Always wash your lettuce before using. Bananas are ripe when you begin to see little brown freckles on the yellow skins, usually five to seven days. That’s when it’s best to eat them.
— Heloise
