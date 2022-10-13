Dear Annie: I have been with my boyfriend for four years, and we have lived together for about 1.5 years. Things are generally well between us with one exception: He has begun snoring. When we were living apart and we’d spend the night together, it was rare that he would snore, and when he did, it wasn’t very loud. Now, though, it is nightly, and at times, it is so loud I can hear him from the other room with fans running.