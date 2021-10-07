Dear Heloise: In your column in the Parkersburg News and Sentinel, you wrote about preserving old family pictures. Pictures will often get misplaced or lost. I take all my pictures and scan them onto my computer. That way I can preserve them from fading or getting lost.
I am able to save them into different files on my computer. I name the file with what the pictures are of. Entire pages of albums also can be scanned and saved — no longer in danger of destruction once done.
Names and descriptions of them also can be put on the files. Always include the names of the people in the pictures, since you know them, because later they will be just pictures of unknown people.
These can now be put on flash drives and given to family members, transferred to other computers or even copied to a CD. It’s a great way to preserve family pictures and then be able to easily find them and know who they are. I enjoy reading your column.
— Gene Stephenson, Lesage, W.V.
Gene, with all the digital technology we have, this is an excellent suggestion to keep all your treasured photos.
— Heloise
