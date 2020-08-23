Dear Heloise: I get scared seeing bicycle riders blowing through red lights at intersections. Aren’t they supposed to follow the traffic laws, just like automobiles?
— Janet in Tennessee
Janet, absolutely! Bicycle riders MUST follow the rules of the road for their own safety and for everyone else’s too! Bicyclists have the same rights, but also the same responsibilities as all drivers.
Here are some hints for bicycle riding safety from the League of American Bicyclists (www.bikeleague.org). Bicyclists should:
Make sure the bike is ready for the road: tires inflated properly, brakes in good working order, chains running smoothly, quick-release levers closed and white lights in the front and red in the back. Ride safely: Wear a neon vest or something equally easy to see and a helmet, make eye contact with drivers when turning and ride in a straight line.
— Heloise
