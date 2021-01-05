Dear Heloise: I’ve heard the term “loss leader” used in retail. What does it mean?
— Kathy M. in Minnesota
Kathy, stores use a lot of tactics to get us to buy. One of these is called a “loss leader.”
A loss leader is a popular item that sells well but the price of the item has been cut significantly and usually advertised heavily, to lure us in the door. The store will lose money on this item, but the thought is, if we’re in the store, we’ll buy more items than just that one.
The location in the store of the loss leader item is critical.
Typically, we will have to walk to the back of the store, past tons of other items, to pick up that one loss leader item. It’s tempting to grab other items on our trip back there, isn’t it?
Popular examples of loss leaders: rotisserie chicken, bananas, diapers and milk.
— Heloise
