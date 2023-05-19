Dear Annie: This is about “Unsure,” who loved her job at a school but whose husband was pressuring her to find a higher-paying job so she could contribute toward college for their teenage children.
Most Popular
Articles
- Under construction: CenTX 35 Logistics Center could open in Temple in late 2023
- More than 100,000 gallons of sewage overflows in Temple
- Troy man indicted on indecency with a child charge for West Temple Walmart incident
- Time to celebrate: College-bound Temple, Belton ISD athletes honored in ceremonies
- Marks removed from court again after insulting judge
- Police arrest 2 for Lake Belton boat burglaries
- ‘Phone records don’t lie’: Investigator details data in capital murder trial
- AI presents political peril for 2024 with threat to mislead voters
- ‘I’m just letting him lie to me’: Investigator recalls Marks' false claims after arrest
- Bail bondsman charged in Belton area shooting