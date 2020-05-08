Dear Heloise: I love the look of my wood blinds, but they get so dusty. What is the easiest way to clean them?
— Sue in Texas
Sue, first close the blinds, then starting at the top, using the soft brush attachment on your vacuum, vacuum each slat from left to right and back again.
Flip the blinds and do the other side the same way. This is fine for light dusting, but for deep cleaning, wipe both sides with a damp microfiber cloth.
To remove dust from those hard-to-reach places arounds the cords, use a clean paintbrush.
— Heloise
