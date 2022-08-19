Dear Heloise: A few years ago, I dropped the alarm company I was using, but bought several smoke detectors. My wife has a big fear of fires. To make certain the batteries never fail us, I routinely change the batteries, replacing the old ones with new ones every Labor Day. This has been our routine for almost 10 years. I don’t care if the batteries are still good after a year or not. They’re getting changed, and new ones will be installed. With a wife and three daughters, I won’t take any chances that they’ll be trapped by a fire.